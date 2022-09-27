Three games into the 2022 season and the Tennessee Titans have added their fair share of players from the practice squads of other organizations.
The Titans continued that trend on Monday, adding defensive lineman Mario Edwards from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad to their active roster and cutting linebacker Derrek Tuszka, another practice squad addition, to make room.
Edwards, 28, was the 35th overall pick in the 2015 draft by the then-Oakland Raiders. The former Florida State player spent three seasons with the Raiders before stints with the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears.
“We are still looking for guys that can rush and can cover,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday. “We will evaluate the guys that we have here, and each week is going to be something different.”
Edwards has started 25 of the 86 games in which he has appeared, totaling 118 tackles, 35 quarterback hits, 27 QB pressures, 19 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, nine QB knockdowns and three forced fumbles.
Edwards recorded eight tackles and two sacks for the Bears last season while playing in 12 games with one start. He has two or more sacks in each of the last five seasons.
Edwards joins a Titans defensive line group that also includes Denico Autry, DeMarcus Walker, Jeffery Simmons, Kevin Strong, Naquan Jones and Teair Tart.
Tuszka, who was claimed off waivers by the Titans on Sept. 2 following Harold Landry’s ACL injury, made his season debut in Sunday’s 24-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium, recording two tackles while playing 16 defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps.
He finally broke into the lineup following injuries to outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi.
