The game of musical receivers continues for the Tennessee Titans as the team signed ex-Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Brown receiver Josh Gordon to their practice squad on Thursday, according to his agent Zac Hiller.
The Titans placed Racey McMath on injured reserve on Wednesday and subsequently signed wideout Cody Hollister to the active roster to join Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Wesbtrook-Ikhine, and Kyle Philips. Gordon joins fellow WRs Dez Fitzpatrick, Mason Kinsey, and Reggie Roberson on the practice squad.
“Excited to kickoff this chapter of my career w/ the @Titans,” Gordon tweeted.
Gordon, who led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards and 117.6 yards per game in 2013, was one of the Chiefs final roster cuts on Tuesday. He appeared in 12 games with seven starts last year, recording five receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown. He was a healthy scratch for all three of Kansas City’s playoff games.
"Listen, I'm proud of Josh for all that he did,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters on Tuesday. “[It was] a real pleasure to have him here. … Just from a football standpoint, but also even the bigger picture of things, he really did a heck of a job."
The 31-year-old wideout bounced around the league following his breakout 2013 season. He was limited to just five games in 2014 before missing the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. In total, Gordon has missed three full seasons and been suspended six times, five of which were for substance-abuse related incidents.
Since 2017, Gordon has had stints with the New England Patriots (2018-2019), Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Chiefs (2019-2021). During his time with the Patriots, Gordon totaled 60 receptions on 104 targets for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.
