The 2022 Tennessee Titans are giving the 2021 team a run for its money with the number of players used during the year.
Already up to 60 players this year (they were at 61 at the same time last year) the Titans had a flurry of roster moves over the last two days, signing defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu to the active roster, waiving linebacker Wyatt Ray, signing defensive back Shyheim Carter and running back Julius Chestnut to the practice squad, and releasing offensive lineman Christian DiLauro from the practice squad on Tuesday.
The team also designated linebacker Monty Rice to return to practice from the reserve/PUP list. Tennessee now has a 21-day window to activate Rice to the 53-man roster.
A third-round pick in 2021, Rice played in 10 games as a rookie, including four starts, totaling 36 tackles, two QB pressures, two QB knockdowns, one QB hit and a pass defensed. His return would add some depth at inside linebacker with Zach Cunningham nursing an elbow injury. The Titans' inside linebacker group currently consists of David Long Jr., Dylan Cole and Joe Schobert.
“We are confident the way the return to play has gone on the side, and so we’ll see where that is and how that translates to the 11-on-11 and special teams stuff,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of working Rice back into the fold. “We’ll be careful as we work him back, but by all accounts he’s excited, he’s ready to go, he’s conditioned, and he feels great.”
Okuayinonu signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland. The 6-foot-2, 280-pound lineman led the Terps with six sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss last season, earning a spot on the All-Big Ten third team. He totaled 103 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in three seasons at Maryland.
“He’s earned a right to be on the 53 (man roster) by the way that he’s practiced and the way that he’s improved and developed,” Vrabel said. “So, we’ll continue to try to see where he can help us and fit in. He comes to work every day with an attitude like he’s going to be playing in the game that hasn’t happened yet, and we’re hopeful there will be a role for him here by the end of the week.
“He’s got really good power, good quickness, and I think he’s continuing to learn the game and understand blocking schemes and how to take on different things.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_