Whether the strategies of new Titans offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling differ greatly from those of his predecessor — and former boss — Keith Carter remains to be seen.
But it certainly sounds as if the way Houghtaling delivers his message will be a welcome contrast from the hard-charging, intense style of Carter, who was fired in January after five seasons.
“I’d just say Keith was real aggressive, like it was his way or the highway,” said Titans center Aaron Brewer, one of two returning starters on the offensive line. "[Houghtaling] is going to listen to you. You can share your ideas and go back and forth with each other.”
Houghtaling spent 2021 and 2022 as an offensive line assistant for the Titans, so it’s not as if he’s brand new to the organization.
It may be simply a matter of coaching style — more than substance — that Titans offensive linemen will see in 2023.
“[Houghtaling] was here last year, so we [were] acquainted,” Brewer said. “He was around Keith, so the coaching is still the same, still doing what we’re doing. I think it’s just a personality thing between him and Keith. Keith was pretty super, super aggressive. [Houghtaling is] more a players’ guy.”
Anything that will boost the play of the offensive line from 2022 would be a step in the right direction, as an under-manned and injury-riddled group surrendered 49 sacks, tied for fifth-most in the NFL. Sacks were a problem more often than not during Carter’s tenure, as the Titans finished in the league’s top 10 in sacks allowed in four of those five years.
On the other hand, the Titans were also a top-five running team in four of Carter’s five years.
“You have got to protect your quarterback in the National Football League,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said at the end of last season. “When you don't, what happens? They get hurt and they turn the ball over. We need to find guys that can protect the quarterback, just because that is what happened.”
Brewer will literally be a central figure in the Titans’ offensive-line personnel makeover, as he said Wednesday he’s scheduled to move from starting left guard to center, replacing veteran Ben Jones.
The 6-1, 295-pound Brewer was at times overpowered in pass protection by bigger defensive linemen while at guard last season, but he believes his new spot will allow him to better use his assets to his advantage.
“Center fits me well just because I’m in the middle,” Brewer said. “I’m [squared up] against the big [nose tackles]. I’m quick, athletic and I’ve got that natural leverage so I’d say it’s a good spot for me.”
The Titans are likely to use some combination of Peter Skoronski (2023 first-round draft pick) and Andre Dillard (2023 free-agent signee) at starting left tackle and guard in the coming season. On the right side, Daniel Brunskill (2023 free-agent signee) appears to be the front-runner at guard. Right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, heading into his second season, looks like he will be the only returning starter in the same position as 2022.
Brewer, who said he looks forward to leading the overhauled line, will lean on the example of Jones, an 11-year veteran who spent the last seven seasons as the Titans’ starting center.
“I’ve been learning a lot from Ben,” Brewer said. “Ben has been in the league 10-plus years, so his knowledge of the game is on another level.
“Just from going into practice, going into games, how he sees defenses, how he sees defensive coordinators' schemes, like everything from pre-snap to the snap — his whole intensity about everything, how he goes about things and prepares, I took all that in.”