There’s one fewer offensive coordinator opening around the NFL after the Tennessee Titans officially announced the promotion of Tim Kelly on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old replaces Todd Downing, who was fired in early January along with three other assistants.
Kelly is now tasked with turning around an underwhelming unit that ranked 13th in rushing offense, 28th in scoring offense and 30th in both total offense and passing offense this season. Tennessee also failed to score 30 points in any game for the first time since 2014.
After three years as the offensive coordinator with the Houston Texans from 2019 to 2021, Kelly joined the Titans as passing game coordinator ahead of the 2022 season.
The Texans had the No. 13 overall in total offense in both 2019 and 2020 with Deshaun Watson under center but dropped to 32nd in 2021 while cycling through then-rookie Davis Mills and Tyrod Taylor.
The strength of Kelly’s scheme is the pass game. Houston ranked fourth in passing offense in 2020 and 15th in 2019 — both with Watson at QB — and Watson led the NFL in 2020 in yards per attempt (8.9) and yards per completion (12.6).
Kelly also favors passing the ball on first down — something Tennessee was reluctant to do in Downing’s two seasons. The Texans' first down passing percentage was 60.3, 68.1 and 60.9, respectively, while Kelly was OC. For comparison, Tennessee threw the ball on first down just 55.2 percent of the time in 2022 and 53.7 percent of the time in 2021.
In Houston, Kelly helped Mills set the franchise record for passing yards by a rookie QB (2,664), and receiver Brandin Cooks set a career high in receptions (90) in 2021. Watson led the NFL in passing yards in 2020 (4,823).
The Titans also announced four additional hires including Charles London (pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach), Chris Harris (defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach), Lori Locust (defensive quality control) and Justin Hamilton (defensive quality control).
