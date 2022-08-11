Exhibition games may be meaningless, but there’s no question the Tennessee Titans would relish being the team to end the Baltimore Ravens’ 20-game preseason unbeaten streak.
The household names — Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons, Kevin Byard — likely won’t play much, if at all. However, the Titans have a nine-player 2022 draft class — many of whom could be key contributors as rookies — that could be the beneficiary of an extended look during the preseason.
Below are our top storylines to watch in Thursday’s game, to be played in Baltimore with a 6:30 p.m. CST start:
How much does Malik Willis play?
If the Titans wanted to see how Willis handles the pressures of the NFL, the Ravens defense is a good measuring stick. Baltimore, which blitzed 31.1 percent of the time during the regular season last year, tends not to shy away from pressuring the quarterback during the preseason.
Tennessee should get a solid chance to evaluate Willis’ elusiveness, decision making and pocket presence against one of the more pressure-heavy units in the league. While the 23-year-old rookie isn’t expected to challenge for the No. 2 job behind Ryan Tannehill this year, the preseason could be the perfect resource for the Titans coaching staff to assess the strengths and weaknesses of Willis’ game.
"I think his ability to move on to the next play, to be able to process things quickly and understand when [something] was a mistake and being able to be coached has been great," Vrabel said of what he’s seen from Willis during training camp.
“As we move forward here, in some of the stuff that we're doing, to be able to handle the operation [and] making sure it's clean [is a priority]. His ability to recover from a snap that he wasn't at his best, I think he's done a really nice job."
Which receiver seizes his opportunity?
The two players to keep an eye on are Kyle Philips and Racey McMath. Philips has arguably been the standout of training camp. He’s made diving catches and touchdown grabs, and overall has been elusive enough to give defensive backs all they can handle. In fact, an unnamed member of the Titans told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that the DBs haven’t figured out a way to cover Philips yet.
“He gets open, catches the ball, and he knows where to go,” Vrabel said. “It looks like the quarterback trusts him. I think he does a good job of recognizing whether it's man or zone, how he wants to run his route, and be decisive.”
McMath keeps finding himself behind the defense during practice and making reception after reception downfield. There’s no question the one attribute that gives McMath a leg up over every other receiver is his speed. The preseason could be exactly what the second-year wideout needs to establish himself as Tennessee’s downfield threat.
“I feel more comfortable being able to play faster,” McMath told Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt. “My confidence is going through the roof. … I’m way more confident than last year. I was kind of iffy, but I’ve been in the playbook, moving around, being comfortable with the offense. They trust me, I’m just trying to build and make more plays.”
Offensive line shuffle
Dillon Radunz may be penciled in at right tackle, but the Titans have made it clear that rookie third-round pick Nicholas Petit-Frere is legitimate competition. While Tennessee has been complimentary of Radunz’s growth from Year 1 to 2, he hasn’t done enough to claim the starting job and shut the door on NPF.
“We're trying to give both those guys an opportunity to try to establish the role that we talked about, and then help to develop and build our team,” Vrabel said. “I see [Radunz] doing a better job at the top of the pocket where some of these guys can kind of counter back in. … I think that his knowledge in our system is really expanded. We've got a game against a different opponent, so that's always a challenge up front when you've been going against the same guy for quite a while [in training camp].”
Aaron Brewer and Jamarco Jones were listed as co-starters on the team’s first unofficial depth chart, and there doesn’t appear to be a clear-cut favorite there either.
Between starting a fight with Taylor Lewan and suffering an apparent injury a few practices ago, things don’t look great for Jones. Brewer has a firmer grasp on the Titans’ blocking schemes and has caught Vrabel’s eye with his quickness and explosiveness.
“He understands the angles and trying to get the guys, and understands pad level and technique,” Vrabel said.
What does the CB room look like behind Kristian Fulton?
Fulton is the undisputed No. 1 cornerback on the roster, but how do spots 2-4 shake out? Best-case scenario would see Caleb Farley take hold of the second starting job opposite Fulton, but rookie second-round pick Roger McCreary has been fresh on Farley’s heels.
McCreary, who held his own against rookie first-round pick Treylon Burks in 1-on-1s, has had his fair share of interceptions and pass break-ups, and he came on strong in red-zone drills.
“I know that he's competitive,” Vrabel said of McCreary. “Usually on-body, kind of a lot of the same things that we saw in the evaluation process, just continue to learn. He rarely makes the same mistakes twice. He's a very coachable player and it's good to see him disrupt the football.”
