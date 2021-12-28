The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) control their own destiny, and to a lesser extent the Tennessee Titans’ destiny as well.
A Kansas City win over the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) on Sunday, and the Chiefs lock up the AFC’s No. 1 seed, regardless of what the Titans do in their final two games. The Chiefs have reeled off eight wins in a row since their last loss — a 27-3 defeat to the Titans at Nissan Stadium on Oct. 24 — outscoring their opponents 233-103 over that span.
A Titans’ win on Sunday over the Miami Dolphins (8-7) and a Chiefs’ loss, however, would put the Titans in the driver’s seat as the AFC’s top seed heading into a Week 18 showdown with the Houston Texans (4-11).
Tennessee (10-4) would then control its own fate thanks to holding the tiebreaker over Kansas City due to the head-to-head win in Week 7. Two wins and at least one KC loss in the final two weeks would lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye for the Titans.
“We always talk about you have to be playing your best football late,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “And the teams that do that are the ones that get into the tournament, and we always want to try to be one of those football teams.”
If the Titans finish as the No. 2 seed, they’ll host the wild card round, and, should they advance, the divisional round.
The Titans are just one win — against either the Dolphins on Sunday or the Texans in Week 18 — or one Indianapolis Colts loss away from their second straight AFC South title.
Miami is riding a seven-game win streak after losing its previous seven games in a row (the only team in NFL history with a winning streak and losing streak of seven games each in the same season). Over that stretch, the Dolphins have ridden the strength of their defense, which currently leads the NFL with 45 sacks, ranks 10th in takeaways (23), and has held opposing quarterbacks to the sixth-lowest passer rating in the league (83.7)
“I know [Dolphins head coach] Brian [Flores] and the consistency in which he preaches and looks like that is starting to pay off now,” Vrabel said. “They are not opposed to playing close games. Very multiple on both sides of the football. It will be like it always is for us and try to take care of the football. They have caused probably 12 or 13 turnovers the last six weeks.”
If the Titans lose and the Colts win in Week 17, the Titans could still lock up a playoff berth if two of the Chargers, Ravens or Patriots lose on Sunday.
“I would say it is pretty much the same scenario as we have always tried to talk about around here and just focusing on this week, focusing on how we can improve,” Vrabel said of possibly winning the AFC South on Sunday.
The Titans currently have a 99-percent chance to make the playoffs and a 95-percent chance to win the AFC South, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.
