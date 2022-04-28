It’s no secret that the Tennessee Titans could go countless directions with their first-round pick on Thursday night.
The Titans have strong needs at left guard, right tackle, receiver, and tight end, plus the team could use more depth at edge rusher, cornerback, running back, and defensive line.
Ultimately, I believe a trade out of the first round to get back into the second round and recoup the pick lost in last year’s Julio Jones trade while picking up an extra late-round pick is Tennessee’s best course of action. It could be argued there isn’t much difference in the caliber of player available at pick No. 26 and in the mid-to-late 30s or early 40s.
That said, below is a roundup of the latest Titans news from those in the know about what the team may do as Round 1 of the draft kicks off Thursday:
— Could the Titans take a quarterback in the first round? The Around the NFL group believes it’s a realistic possibility:
“When they look at Tannehill and they look at Derrick Henry with about 80,000 miles on the odometer at this point, and they say in this conference right now, is that good enough? So, they’re picking 26 overall, this is right in the zone where some of these quarterbacks might be living. It’s a good spot for them. But also, I wonder, they gave up their second-round pick last year for Julio Jones, wonder if they’re also annoyed about that and are saying they want that pick back and are going to trade back, get a second-round pick, maybe two second-round picks, maybe a back of the first-round pick … maybe they do some draft moving and maneuvering but they take a quarterback fairly early in this draft?”
— This year’s draft may be the Titans best opportunity to take a top-rated passer without having to give up draft capital to move up to do so. As ESPN’s Todd McShay reports, taking a QB at 26th overall makes sense for Tennessee for more than just the obvious of having to replace Ryan Tannehill in 2023:
“Another team that popped up in my conversations about quarterbacks was the Tennessee Titans, who pick at No. 26. They were the AFC's top team last season at 12-5, and there are bigger roster needs, including wide receiver. But Ryan Tannehill will turn 34 this summer, and Tennessee could drastically reduce its salary at that position if it drafts a QB this year, sits him in 2022 and then parts ways with Tannehill in 2023.”
— Speaking with Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik believes the QB position could be important for Tennessee as well, but not because the Titans are in the market for one:
"I think for Jon, I think he is hoping these quarterbacks don't go (early)," Dominik said. "I think Jon is probably focused on, 'I'm in a sweet spot for somebody to come back up and maybe get a quarterback at 26 from the top of the second. So, I would think they would make a lot of sense if they wanted to get back and pick up that lost 2nd or maybe a 3rd or 4th or whatever it might be. If they could pull an extra third and move back three or four spots, that would make a lot of sense to me. To me, that would be a good move.”
— Boston College guard/center Zion Johnson and Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green are two fan favorites in most mock drafts. Titans GM Jon Robinson is a fan of both payers:
“Yeah, both of those guys, I mean, big, strong players. Both guys have played a couple of different positions, really Zion has played three positions. Kenyon has played both guard and tackle. They’re strong. They’re good movers. Both of those guys were good when we met with those guys, and they’re good prospects.”
— Could A.J. Brown’s contract situation force the Titans to go WR in Round 1? It’s possible. But as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports, it doesn’t seem likely that Brown is going anywhere:
“A.J. Brown is in a similar spot (as Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf) with Tennessee. After talking with people there, the feeling is very much that Brown will be with the Titans long term. He has been in touch with coaches, and everyone is in a good place.”
— NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah on the strong WR class, a position group the Titans have been reported to be considering with pick No. 26:
“I really like this group, and I think it's got those six or seven guys that you really like there at the top. I don't think the depth in the fourth round and beyond is as good as some of the others we have seen, but I think up until that point it's pretty good.
“I think seeing the cost of these wideouts and what it's going to take to procure one on the open market, and that number gets north of $20 million, and you look at somebody like Justin Jefferson. He's obviously a great example; where he was picked in the draft, his average per year is like $3 million per year. So, you get cost control on a player like that at that price for four years and a fifth-year option versus having to go the veteran route and having to pay that huge, huge number to get a premium guy…To me, I think that's why this year we see wideouts get pushed up a little bit more than in years past. I think we'll see six of them go in the first round."
