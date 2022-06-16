Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons hasn’t participated in either of the team’s two mandatory minicamp practices on Tuesday and Wednesday.
And no, he doesn’t want to explain why. Neither does head coach Mike Vrabel, either.
“[He’s] just doing exactly what we ask him to do,” Vrabel said on Wednesday. “Like everybody else, everybody's got a different plan. And that's where we're at right now.”
The 24-year-old defensive tackle also won’t go into detail about any potential ongoing contract negotiations between himself and the Titans, electing to follow Vrabel’s example of saying as little as possible.
“I’m here to play football,” Simmons said on Wednesday. “I’ve got a team around me that handles my contract situation and my future and all that. So, I’m focused on training, focused on getting ready for the season.
“… My focus is not on my contract. That’s why I’ve got a team around me [so] actually they can focus on all the contract talk and whatever it may be. ... So, like I said, my focus is on football right now.”
Simmons, who currently doesn’t have an agent, will earn $2.2 million this season in the last year of his rookie deal. But fortunately for the Titans, who picked up his fifth-year option in April and locked him in at $10.75 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season, Simmons will be around for at least two more years.
His current market value is estimated at $21 million per season, according to Spotrac, which projects his next contract as a four-year, $81.134 million deal, which would make him the second-highest-paid defensive tackle behind Los Angeles’ Aaron Donald and just ahead of Indianapolis’ DeForest Buckner.
Coming off a career year, Simmons posted 54 tackles, 25 quarterback pressures, 16 QB hits, 12 tackles for loss, 10 QB hurries and 8.5 sacks. He made his first Pro Bowl team and finished with the third-most All-Pro votes behind Aaron Donald and Cameron Heyward.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.