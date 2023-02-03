Veteran secondary coach Chris Harris is in high demand these days.
The Tennessee Titans swiped the 40-year-old former second team All-Pro from the Washington Commanders on Jan. 23, but the agreement was predicated on Harris not landing a defensive coordinator position elsewhere.
It appears there’s just one final hurdle standing between Harris joining the Titans: the San Francisco 49ers.
“Commanders DBs coach Chris Harris interviewed for the 49ers defensive coordinator job on Tuesday,” SI.com’s Albert Breer reported on Friday morning. “And I’m told that if he doesn’t land that job, the likelihood is he ends up on Mike Vrabel’s staff in Tennessee.”
San Francisco is also interviewing Steve Wilks on Monday. He has experience as both a defensive coordinator and head coach. Harris also previously interviewed with the Chicago Bears before they hired Jon Hoke as their cornerbacks coach and pass game coordinator.
The Titans had the worst pass defense in the NFL this season, allowing 274.8 yards per game and allowing the most receptions (439) and receiving yards (4,935), and the second-most touchdown receptions (29) during the regular season.
Harris spent the last three seasons in Washington. The Commanders had the fourth-best passing defense in the NFL in 2022, allowing 191.3 yards per game, and surrendering the fewest receptions (308) and third-fewest receiving yards (3,531) in the league.
Washington’s secondary has allowed the second-fewest yards after the catch (4.65), the fifth-lowest percentage of pass plays resulting in first downs (32.7) and the ninth-fewest passing yards per game (207.6) over the last three seasons.
