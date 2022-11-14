True to form, the Tennessee Titans held off the Denver Broncos 17-10 Sunday at Nissan Stadium, winning their fifth one-score game of the year.
Facing the NFL’s No. 1-ranked passing defense, Ryan Tannehill threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Treylon Burks and Robert Woods combined for 10 receptions one week after no Titans receiver registered a single reception against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Titans defense held Denver to just 65 yards rushing while Russell Wilson threw for 286 yards, a touchdown and an interception — while he was sacked six times and hit 20 times.
Below are the things that stood out — good and bad — from the Titans’ Week 10 win over the Broncos:
Good: the role players
When Harold Landry suffered his season-ending ACL injury, it was presumed the Titans pass rush would be a bottom-tier unit. But against Denver, the team racked up six sacks and 20 hits, without Bud Dupree and Zach Cunningham.
Dylan Cole, Naquan Jones, Mario Edwards and Demarcus Walker combined for 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and nine QB hits. Cornerback Terrance Mitchell also recorded an interception, and newly called up C.J. Board returned four punts for 51 yards.
“For us to go out there and keep battling in all three phases, they never quit,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “They tried to pick each other up and support each other. When the offense needed a play, the defense was able to come and help. When we made a mistake on offense or we gave up a touchdown on defense, we needed a drive offensively, we needed a big play, our special teams kept us in there and did a great job with field position.”
Bad: what happened to the run game?
After five straight 100-yard games and touchdowns in six of his last seven games, Derrick Henry was held to just 53 yards on 19 carries against the Broncos. His 2.8 yards per carry was his second-lowest output of the season, and it’s just the third time all year he failed to record a touchdown. It’s also just the third time this year Henry has had fewer than 20 carries. Sure, the success of the passing game is a fair tradeoff, but it’s mildly concerning that the NFL rushing leader barely broke the 50-yard plateau against a middle-of-the-road run defense.
“Every week everybody is intent on stopping Derrick,” Vrabel said. “That can go for next Thursday, the Sunday after that and the Sunday after that. We have to get him going. That is obvious. Today was tough sledding. We have to get the back going in unison with the line, make good decisions.”
Good: welcome back, Ryan Tannehill
Tannehill had nearly as many passing yards in the first half (111) against Denver as Malik Willis did in his two starts combined (135). Titans receivers also had just five targets last week against Kansas City, but that shot up to 21 targets in Tannehill’s first game back. While the playbook was presumably more limited with Willis running the show, Tannehill’s 255 yards passing on Sunday against the league’s top-ranked pass defense shows the Titans passing game at least has a puncher’s chance with the right QB under center.
“I thought he hit some big throws,” Vrabel said. “The throw to Chig (Okonkwo) was a great throw. He layered it. (Austin) Hooper had the penalty and then came back and had the big third-down conversion.”
Bad: the secondary
Rinse and repeat. Every week the secondary is a standout weakness of the team, and it’ll cost the Titans a win or two. Aside from Mitchell’s interception, there wasn’t much to write home about.
Good: the tight ends
While Tennessee’s receivers have had a rough couple of weeks, the tight end group has seemingly found a rhythm. After just four receptions in his first two games, rookie Chig Okonkwo has a reception in three straight games, including 40-yard catches in each of the last two outings. Austin Hooper went from appearing on the side of milk cartons to totaling 14 targets over the last four games, including a season-high five receptions on seven targets on Sunday. Hooper is finally producing like the Pro Bowl-caliber player he is, and the chemistry he and Tannehill spent training camp hyping up is finally showing.
Bad: the offensive stalling
The Titans are one of four teams to average at least five punts per game this season.
And while rookie Ryan Stonehouse is already one of the best in the league at pinning opponents deep in their own territory, against the Broncos, the Titans punted eight times, including six three-and-outs. Tennessee also has the fourth-worst third-down conversion rate in the league (32.9).
