Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan didn’t exactly break any news on Thursday morning. But in a moment of pointed honesty, the 31-year-old lineman admitted he all but knows his run as a Titan is reaching its conclusion.
During an appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams,” Lewan confessed that the Titans have very little incentive to bring him back in 2023.
“I think if you were to say, ‘What happens to Taylor Lewan with the Tennessee Titans after the season ends?’ you would likely assume that I’m released from the team probably in February or March,” Lewan said. “That is something that if you play in this game long enough you see how the dominoes fall. Two ACL (injuries) in two years, it’s hard for people to wrap their minds around keeping me in the building.”
The nine-year veteran tackle is coming off his second rehab stint for an ACL tear in the last three seasons. And he has a $14.8 million cap hit next season and is due no guaranteed money.
Lewan's contract presumably tops a list of many that Tennessee — which is projected to have the fourth-lowest amount of cap space next season, according to Spotrac — could purge as it constructs its 2023 roster.
But if Lewan is released, that doesn’t necessarily mean it is the end of the road for him as an NFL tackle.
“I know there’s going to be other teams that would like to have me ... play for them, but I’ve said before I love Nashville,” Lewan said. “I think my personality, how I act, how I handle certain situations, there wouldn’t have been another city that would’ve taken me in the way Nashville did. So, I need to sit down with my family after this year and really figure out ... the plan. What am I going to do? And just go from there. But I’m not leaving anything out of the equation right now.”
Lewan stated prior to the 2022 season that if the Titans had released him, he would have had a difficult time suiting up for another team. That’s how tied Lewan says he is to Nashville and Titans fans.
But as he works through what he described as a “much easier” ACL rehabilitation process, the question Lewan truly needs to answer is if his body can still hold up to playing at an NFL level?
“Everything is up in the air for me right now,” he said. “Here’s where I really have a conversation with myself internally is I have played this game for a long time … and I’ve always said to myself I’m not going to watch the demise of Taylor Lewan. I don’t want to be that guy who’s still chasing the dream, he’s been on five teams in four years. There’s guys that do that, and there’s nothing against that. This is just how my brain is wired. I need to see how this recovery goes and if in my head I’m like, ‘Okay, you can still be a dominant player in the NFL, you can still play and stay healthy,’ those are all the things that I really need to evaluate.”
Should Lewan call it a career, he will unquestionably leave behind a legacy of which to be proud. The 11th overall pick in 2014, he was drafted onto a team that finished 2-14 and had been mired in mediocrity for half a decade.
Nine years and three Pro Bowls later, Lewan is the longest-tenured member of the Titans roster and a player that helped lay the foundation for the franchise’s recent run of success that includes six straight winning seasons, four playoff appearances, an AFC Championship game appearance and back-to-back AFC South titles.
