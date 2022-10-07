The very real possibility that he may have played his last down in a Tennessee Titans uniform ran through the mind of left tackle Taylor Lewan after the 31-year-old was placed on injured reserve two weeks ago.
In a moment of blunt truth, Lewan admitted on a recent episode of the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast that he’s given some serious thought to what life after the Titans, and football in general, will look like.
“It’s tough, but it really just turns into it’s out of your control,” Lewan said. “So, like, I kind of sit there and wonder, what if I am done as a Titan? Because you never know what’s going to happen. What if it is over for me? What if football is done with me?
“… I’ve got a lot to think about. I’ve got a lot to do in the next few months to figure out what I want my life to look like in the future.”
Carrying a $14.8 million cap hit with no guaranteed money in 2023, Lewan is a prime candidate to be an offseason salary cap casualty. The Michigan alum confessed during a radio interview in February that if the Titans had cut him before the 2022 season he would have retired rather than play for another team.
Lewan played in just one game this year before injuring his knee on the first play from scrimmage in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills — an injury that will require another surgery to repair.
It’s the second major knee injury for the former first-round pick, who tore his ACL five games into the 2020 season. Lewan spent the remaining 11 games plus the entirety of the offseason in an aggressive rehab program in an effort to be 100 percent by the 2021 season opener.
Though he played in 13 of Tennessee’s 17 games last year, Lewan just didn’t look like himself.
“Last year during the season, I had issues,” Lewan continued. “My knee was swelling up. I was always feeling pain in there, and I was like,`I don’t know what the deal is.’
"Turns out this year, I found out that there are things with my knee going on now that are a direct correlation to what happened when I got my knee done. So, I have to go and get my knee fixed, to be able to play football or to live like a normal life in general."
If this is indeed the end of the road for Lewan, the longest-tenured player on the Titans’ roster, he had a heck of a ride.
He started 100 of the 105 games he’s appeared in, was a three-time Pro Bowler and played 92 percent or more of the Titans offensive snaps in six of the last eight seasons.
