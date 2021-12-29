It’s no secret that the Tennessee Titans are a better team when receiver A.J. Brown is fully healthy. Likewise, Ryan Tannehill is a better quarterback when he has his No. 1 weapon to throw to.
Brown’s impact on Tennessee’s success was perhaps never more evident than in last Thursday’s 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers, as he recorded 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown while Tannehill posted his second-highest completion percentage (75.9) and passer rating (106.8) of the season.
It was also the 11th time Brown totaled 100 yards receiving and a touchdown in a game. Only Los Angeles’ Cooper Kupp (13) and Green Bay’s Davante Adams (12) have more such games than Brown since 2019.
“It’s huge,” Tannehill said of having Brown back in the lineup. “A.J. is a heck of a player. I have so much fun throwing the ball to him. He finds a way to get open. He is big, he is physical, he’s good with the ball in his hands and he makes plays on the ball. He is everything you look for in a wide receiver, and I have a ton of confidence throwing him the football. No doubt it was great having him back.”
Not only can Brown stretch the field (he ranks in the top 30 in yards per reception) and run up the yards after catch — of which Brown has 200 this year — the third-year wideout’s greatest value may very well be as a chain mover on third down.
Despite missing four games this season, Brown still ranks in the top 30 of the NFL in first-down receptions. Sixty-eight percent of his catches (38 of 57) have gone for first downs, and he’s comfortably ahead in that statistical category of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who ranks second on the team with 19.
Six of Brown’s 11 grabs and 102 of his 145 yards on Thursday came on third-down conversions — success the 24-year-old credits to his rapport with Tannehill.
“We do have a good connection,” Brown said. “We missed some throws [but] that’s just because I have been out. I am excited to fill the void for him and take a load off of him.”
Take the load off of Tannehill he did. Thursday’s game was just the second time a Titans receiver notched more than five receptions or had more than 100 yards in a game since Oct. 31.
Tennessee went three straight weeks without a pass catcher totaling more than 45 receiving yards in a game. Brown’s 42-yard reception against the 49ers was Tennessee’s longest pass play since Westbrook-Ikhine had a 46 yarder against the Texans over a month ago.
Brown’s return not only makes Tannehill’s life a little easier, but it also adds an element of explosiveness the Titans offense simply seemed to lack while he was on injured reserve. Brown is Tennessee’s only receiver with a reception of 40 yards or greater in three or more games this year, and he is the only wide-out on the roster with a reception of 20 yards or greater in five or more games.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
