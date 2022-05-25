True to head coach Mike Vrabel’s word, the Tennessee Titans added several players during the offseason to surround quarterback Ryan Tannehill with more talent.
While losing last year’s No. 1 tight end Anthony Firkser wasn’t exactly a huge loss, replacing him with former Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper was a necessary upgrade to Tennessee’s pass offense.
Although his two seasons in Cleveland weren’t especially noteworthy, Hooper had back-to-back 70-reception seasons and was targeted 88 or more times during his final two years in Atlanta.
Hooper, who has 298 receptions, 3,024 yards and 23 career touchdowns, clearly brings more to the table than any of Tennessee’s tight ends did last year, and he is expected to be the Titans’ starting TE from Day 1.
“Hooper [has] been working with us since I’ve been here [this offseason] and just that connection is growing,” Tannehill said on Tuesday. “We saw him make some plays today; he’s got great size and strength and that’s definitely a help for him and it’ll help us offensively.”
Although the Titans are just two days into OTAs, Hooper appears to already have a good rapport with Tannehill, catching several passes during team periods and looking to be a natural fit in Todd Downing’s offense.
Though snaps and reps are limited during OTAs, that hasn’t stopped Hooper from taking advantage of any time he can bank with his new QB.
“I'm doing my best to make sure he feels comfortable with me; I take that very seriously,” Hooper said. “… I'm rotating with four other guys, so every rep, it's the sense of urgency you've got to have. It has to be multiplied exponentially. In between special teams, the organization has afforded me the opportunity to work with Ryan for those extra 10-15 minutes a day. It may not seem like a lot, but baby steps over 100 days is a lot.”
Hooper is expected to have a sizeable role in the passing game in 2022 as the Titans lost 14 players who combined for 351 targets last season.
In fact, Tennessee has to replace the highest percentage of targets lost from last year (67 percent) — the bulk of which came from A.J. Brown, Julio Jones and Firkser.
