It turns out the Tennessee Titans made the right call keeping rookie Ryan Stonehouse over veteran Brett Kern, after all.
Stonehouse averaged 53.1 yards per punt this season — nearly three more yards than the mark of the next closest player — breaking Sammy Baugh’s 80-year-old single-season record for gross punting average.
His record-breaking season will be memorialized in Canton, Ohio, where his jersey and cleats will be displayed at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
"It's the last thing I was expecting, but it's such a cool honor,” Stonehouse told the team’s official website. “Going undrafted, and kind of having the odds against you, to be able to do something that hasn't been done for 80-something years, it is such a big honor to me. And to break it from a guy like Sammy Baugh, it's special."
Stonehouse broke a second record, topping Rigoberto Sanchez’s mark for highest net average by a rookie punter (44.03 yards per punt). He had the fourth-longest punt in the NFL this season (74 yards), and his 4,779 punting yards were the most in the league.
The 23-year-old is no stranger to setting punting records. He averaged a school-record 50.9 yards per punt during his senior season at Colorado State University in 2021, also setting the NCAA career record for highest punting average (47.8 yards per punt). Thirty-two of his punts went for 50 or more yards, and he placed 27 inside the 20.
Stonehouse beat out Kern in training camp for the Titans starting punter job after averaging more than 51 yards per punt and placing six of his 13 punts inside the 20 during the preseason.
