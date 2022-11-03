Given how the A.J. Brown contract fiasco played out during the offseason, the Tennessee Titans would presumably like to get ascending star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons signed to a contract extension sooner rather than later.
Simmons did his best to avoid the topic during minicamp and training camp, stating he would leave contract negotiations up to his representation, Walking Business Sports Group, so that he could focus on football.
And he did so again on Wednesday when asked by reporters about his comments in a recent story by The Athletic.
“Listen, I love where I’m at!” Simmons tweeted Wednesday evening. “I love this organization and most of all, my teammates! I am not worried about a contract! I am focused on winning! Next story, PLEASE!!”
Of course, Simmons’ remarks in Dan Pompei’s story for The Athletic painted a more concerning story — one in which it seemed Simmons could be destined to face a fate similar to that of Brown.
“It was, ‘We want you to be here, but we don’t know exactly when we’ll be able to pay you,’” Simmons told The Athletic. “The Titans were like, ‘We don’t know if we’re going to be able to offer you what you think you are worth. We want to pay you, but we don’t know where it’s going to come from.’ That’s basically what it was, not an offer.”
The 25-year-old defensive tackle is one of the best bargains in football, making just $2.21 million annually on his rookie deal. His salary will jump to $10,753,000 million fully guaranteed in 2023 after the Titans picked up his fifth-year option.
Simmons’ current market value is estimated at $21 million per season, according to Spotrac, which projects his next contract as a four-year, $81,134,000 million deal. That would make him the second-highest-paid defensive tackle behind Los Angeles’ Aaron Donald and just ahead of Indianapolis’ DeForest Buckner.
Among interior defensive linemen, Simmons ranks second with 5.5 sacks and third in run-stop win rate (45 percent), and he is tied for the third-best pass-rush win rate (18 percent). In addition, Simmons has accumulated 31 QB pressures, 21 QB hurries and 10 QB hits to go along with 26 tackles, six tackles for loss, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_