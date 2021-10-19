When Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stepped under center on fourth-and-1 from the Tennessee Titans’ 3-yard line and with the game on the line, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons knew that this was his moment.
The 24-year-old defensive tackle lined up to Allen’s left, and once the QB took the snap and tried to wedge himself between left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Jon Feliciano, Simmons simultaneously bulldozed Dawkins backward and shoved Feliciano out of his way. Allen, who leads the NFL with 24 first downs via QB sneaks since 2018, according to ESPN Stats & Info, was stopped in his tracks, turning the ball over on downs and effectively ending the game.
“We anticipated a sneak," Simmons said. “I was inside of the tackle, got my hands on the tackle and the quarterback was right there and tried to get low. But I just put my big arms around him, and he couldn’t move.”
Added Allen: “(I) didn’t have the greatest footing. It’s a game of inches. The play before was pretty close too. It didn’t turn out in our favor today. We were 2 of 5 in the red zone; you can’t do that against a team like this. A lot of could of’s, would of’s, should of’s.”
The play put an exclamation point on a 34-31 Titans’ win, earmarking what many will contend was the best Monday Night Football game in quite some time.
The Titans have made a living with goal-line stands over the last three seasons. They had one against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, one in the 2020 playoffs against a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots, and another in Week 7 of the 2019 season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Ryan Tannehill’s first start as a Titan.
That one against the Chargers — the one where Melvin Gordon fumbled on the Titans 1-yard line and Jurrell Casey recovered it with 19 seconds left — was a moment to which safety Titans Kevin Byard compared Monday’s fourth-down stop.
“Honestly it goes back to 2019 (against the) Chargers when we got the goal-line stop,” Byard said. “I think it was Wesley (Woodyard) forced the fumble. [It was an] incredible atmosphere — movie-like. [Tonight was] one of those games where Monday Night Football is like the stars aligned, something crazy.”
Of course, Simmons’ fourth-down heroics wouldn’t have happened if not for Amani Hooker’s awareness and quick reaction on the play before. Needing six yards on third down, Allen took off left tackle and tried sprinting to the first down marker.
As he went airborne, he was met midair by Hooker, who wrapped him up and drove him down just shy of the line to gain.
“We know that Josh Allen is a great quarterback, and he was going to make plays,” said Titans linebacker Harold Landry, who sacked Allen twice and finished with eight tackles and a tackle for loss. “At the end of the day, we just needed to be relentless, and I think we were. I think from a technique and fundamental standpoint it wasn’t perfect, but we were out there playing relentless, playing together, and we made plays when we needed to make them.”
Tennessee’s defense sacked Allen a season-high three times and held the Bills run game, which averaged 140.1 yards per game entering Monday, to just 82 yards. It was also Allen’s second-lowest rushing output of the year (25 yards).
The Titans defense quieted the doubters who picked against them, saying Buffalo just had too much offensive firepower for the team to stop.
“Our defense don’t flinch,” Simmons said. “…It was time to defend every inch of grass. That’s what our defense is about.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
