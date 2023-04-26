In two of the past four years, the Tennessee Titans selected players with recent injury history in the first round of the NFL Draft.
The choice of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (torn ACL in college) paid off in spades, as the 2019 first-round selection made two straight Pro Bowls and recently signed a four-year, $94 million extension.
The choice of cornerback Caleb Farley (two back surgeries, torn ACL prior to drafting) has so far been a disaster, as the 2021 first-rounder has been limited to 12 games in two seasons because of a string of injuries.
That brings us to Ohio State’s Jackson Smith-Njigba, considered by many to be the best wide receiver prospect in the draft. The Titans are desperate for help at the position, as Treylon Burks — last year’s first-round pick — is the only game-changer on the roster.
The 6-1, 196-pound Smith-Njigba put up some incredible numbers in 2021, catching 95 passes for 1,606 yards (16.9-yard average) and nine touchdowns.
The catch? Smith-Njigba’s 2022 season was all but a wash. He played just 60 offensive snaps last season, the result of a nagging hamstring injury that limited him to five catches for 43 yards in three games.
Would that — should that — matter to the Titans, who have endured a staggering amount of injuries over the last two years? Tennessee used an NFL-record 91 players in 2021, 86 in 2022.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel became increasingly frustrated by repetitive soft-tissue injuries last year, which is one reason the team chose not to re-sign linebacker David Long — who had recurring hamstring issues — during the offseason.
So how much would Smith-Njigba’s hamstring factor in his evaluation?
“It’s not only [Smith-Njigba], but it’s every player you get your hands on [as far as injury evaluation],” Titans general manager Ran Carthon said Monday. “In terms of their injury history, you have to trust [Titans vice president of sports medicine Todd Toriscelli] and our doctors. We had our medical meeting last week.”
The good news, at least for the present, is that Smith-Njigba appeared healthy at Ohio State’s pro day last month, running a 4.52-second 40-yard dash.
“It’s one thing if it’s been a consistent injury that’s kind of hampered the player’s performance over the last three, four, five, six years now,” Carthon said. “But if it’s a one-off and we’ve seen the player move around since then and our medical team gives a thumbs up, then we’ll be more apt to make the move — as opposed to a player that has a consistent medical history. We’d probably be a little more apprehensive unless we get some good information.”