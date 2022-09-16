Although they play in different divisions, the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have built quite the rivalry over the last five seasons.
The series is tied 2-2 since 2018 with Monday’s showdown serving as the tiebreaker; the Titans have a 2-0 advantage in primetime games over that span.
“We have a lot of respect for them,” Titans QB Ryan Tannehill said. “It's a really good team through and through. There's a lot of familiarity going against them for my fourth year in a row here in Tennessee and the fifth year overall. A lot of carry over with the defense, with the guys on defense, with our guys on offense, so both teams know each other well.”
Although both rosters are largely unchanged from last year’s 34-31 Titans win on Monday Night Football, the Bills have two new players with plenty of experience from the Titans’ side of the rivalry.
Coming off a Pro Bowl season in Tennessee, guard Rodger Saffold was released in the offseason in a salary cap move. He allowed just two sacks on 853 offensive snaps last year, and he might have been a Titan this year had it not been for the $10.5 million he counted against the cap.
In his three seasons with the Titans, of which he was a part of two wins over Buffalo, Saffold started all 46 games he appeared in while missing just three games. He played 82 percent or more of Tennessee’s offensive snaps in all three seasons, so it’s safe to say he knows the Titans pretty well and has a good idea of what to expect come Monday.
“I’m not expecting to see kind of the mishaps that happened last game,” Saffold said on One Bills Live. “I expect to see the best shot that they have to offer, and we need to nullify that and nullify it early because their confidence just continues to roll on throughout the game.”
Defensive lineman DaQuan Jones used to be a Titans mainstay himself as both a defensive end then nose tackle, starting 93 of the 99 games he appeared in during his seven-year Titans’ tenure that included nine sacks and 25 QB pressures.
Jones was there for the bad 13-12 loss to a 6-10 Bills team in 2018 and the tough 14-7 loss in 2019. If anyone on Buffalo’s roster can provide an inside read on how to slow down Derrick Henry or best put pressure on Tannehill, it’s Jones.
"We know this heated rivalry is getting more attention and getting more head of steam," Jones said, via the team’s official website. "To be on this side it feels kind of funny. At the same time, I'm excited to go out there and see it from this point of view."
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In