The Miami Dolphins all but told Ryan Tannehill what they thought of him when they shipped him to the Tennessee Titans in 2019 for fourth- and seventh-round draft picks to backup Marcus Mariota.
And while Tannehill downplayed any sort of revenge component heading into Sunday’s 34-3 Titans win over his former team at Nissan Stadium, the 33-year-old let it be known on Tennessee’s second-to-last drive with 10:20 left in the fourth quarter that he wanted to let the Dolphins see firsthand the enormity of their mistake in trading him away.
“All week I never heard Ryan say anything about the Dolphins, until the last little drive,” receiver A.J. Brown said. “He wanted to go and put it on them. I can’t tell you what he said.”
The Titans drove 58 yards on five plays and stretched their lead to three touchdowns, delivering an emphatic gut punch to a Dolphins team that had won seven straight games entering Sunday and drug themselves into the AFC playoff picture.
Tannehill’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Firkser not only sealed Tennessee’s second consecutive AFC South title, but it also eliminated Miami from playoff contention.
“I don’t even know what I said,” Tannehill stated. “Yeah, I wanted to go finish the game. I think at that point it was still 17-3, and I knew if we got points on that drive, we were going to put the game away basically. So, it was important for me and for our team, obviously, to be able to drive, run time off the clock, and we were able to get points and basically end the game.”
Tannehill threw for 20,434 yards, 123 touchdowns and 75 interceptions in six seasons with the Dolphins. He had a 42-46 record as their starting QB, never winning more than eight games in any season.
Since joining the Titans three years ago, Tannehill is 29-13 as the team’s starter, passing for 10,008 yards, 72 touchdowns and just 27 interceptions. He’s won two division titles, taken Tennessee to an AFC Championship game, and posted back-to-back 11-win seasons.
