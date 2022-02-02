Count Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson among a selective group who haven’t thrown in the towel on Ryan Tannehill.
Speaking to Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, Robinson stated that he — much like head coach Mike Vrabel and TSU head coach (and former Titans running back) Eddie George — doesn’t believe it’s fair to judge Tannehill solely on his three-interception game against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, a performance that, in part, eliminated Tennessee from the postseason.
"To have a micro-evaluation over one game is not fair to any player,” Robinson remarked. “I think you have to look at the scope of the body of work and what he has done for this football team since he has been here."
Robinson may have a point about not throwing the champagne out with the cork, but the growing majority who want the Titans to move on from Tannehill aren’t denouncing him simply based off one game.
Diving into Tannehill’s entire 2021 season beyond the surface level, it’s understandable why the fanbase is desperate for a change.
This season, Tannehill had his fewest passing yards and touchdown passes when starting 16 or more games since his rookie year in 2012. His 14 interceptions are more than he had in his first two seasons with the Titans combined (13), his 89.6 passer rating is his lowest since 2015 and his seven yards per completion is his lowest since 2014.
Tannehill was sacked more than any other QB in the NFL not named Joe Burrow. And of quarterbacks to start 10 or more games this year, only five threw more interceptions than Tannehill did.
The 33-year-old had a lower touchdown throw percentage than Mac Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo, Carson Wentz, Davis Mills, Tua Tagovailoa, Baker Mayfield, and Teddy Bridgewater, and only seven QBs averaged fewer yards per completion than Tannehill’s 10.5.
True, the argument could be made that Tannehill had many things working against him this season — Derrick Henry missed nine games, A.J. Brown missed four, Julio Jones missed seven, the Titans’ ranked 25th in production from tight ends, shoddy offensive line play, etc. — but there is no excusing his disappearing act in the playoffs.
Tannehill has just seven touchdown passes, five interceptions and two fumbles in five playoff games, and he has averaged just 150 yards passing and been sacked seven times in those contests. Tennessee’s two best playoff games with Tannehill under center were when he had a mere 14 and 15 pass attempts, respectively.
Nonetheless, the Titans don’t exactly have the luxury of drafting a young quarterback and waiting two to three years for him to develop. If the team believes its Super Bowl window is now, for which there is plenty of evidence to support that, figuring out how to make it work with Tannehill may be Tennessee’s only option.
“He is our quarterback,” Robinson added. “I don't know that there is a quarterback who stands in the pocket and looks down the barrel of a blitz and throws the ball as good as he does. I know he works extremely hard, loves his teammates, is competitive. He's played a lot of good football.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
