Tennessee Titans receiver Josh Reynolds surged off the line of scrimmage Monday night at Nissan Stadium, beating cornerback Kristian Fulton as he made a mad dash down the middle of the field.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill launched the ball nearly 50 yards in his direction, dropping it in front of the outstretched arms of Reynolds, who made a diving catch and earned a brash roar of approval from the 6,925 fans in attendance for the Titans' open practice.
It was a moment of redemption for Reynolds, who earlier let a Tannehill pass go right through his hands. And it was the first highlight-reel play coaches had seen from the 26-year-old, who’s been battling an Achilles injury throughout training camp.
“You know what I liked about Josh (Reynolds) is I don’t think that he started the practice out very well and then he came back and made a huge play at the end,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “We talked about, ‘Hey listen man, you dropped a pass, didn’t convert a route or whatever it was early, but this is the first quarter of the game.’
“It was cool to see him come back and hit that shot and hit that play down the field. He is working hard and I think that we will see some good things from him this week in Tampa.”
It had been clear Reynolds was not 100 percent during camp, but the status of his health was largely left up to the imagination of reporters; no team willingly keeps the media abreast of injury details. But after missing several practices and being limited in the times he did play, Reynolds disclosed on Monday night an Achilles injury is what’s been slowing him down.
“I felt good today,” Reynolds said. “I’ve been kind of working through some stuff, and with the body, you’ve got good days and you’ve got bad days. Today, I felt fresh, and I was glad I was able to move around faster.
“It’s a play-it-by-ear kind of thing. I’ll go out there for warmups and just kind of see how it’s feeling, how it’s warming up.”
While missing any amount of practice time isn’t an ideal situation, it doesn’t seem to be the be-all and end-all in terms of Reynolds and Tannehill getting on the same page. The 6-foot-3 wideout said he has been working on things such as communication, route running and timing nuances with Tannehill during special teams periods.
“You get some quarterbacks, and you’ve kind of got to adjust to them,” Reynolds said. “But [Tannehill] is good at adapting to the players he’s got around him… It makes my job that much easier.”
