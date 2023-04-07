The Tennessee Titans and star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons have agreed in principle on a four-year contract extension, ESPN’s Turron Davenport reports.
“We are not done yet,” Simmons said on Twitter. “We have so much work to do!”
Simmons’ role with the team has been a key consideration for new general manager Ran Carthon, who quickly moved away from several veterans upon coming to Nashville from the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year.
Simmons, named second-team All Pro in 2022 and 2021, said last year that he was unsure if the Titans would be able to afford a contract extension. In 2022, he made $2.21 million and is due north of $10 million next season. But according to Spotrac, his market value is a bit more than $26 million annually, which would place him among the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL.
The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the four-year extension is worth $94 million, or $23.5 million per year. The contract includes a $24 million signing bonus and $66 million in guarantees, Rapoport said.
The Titans picked Simmons in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State.