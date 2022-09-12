The Tennessee Titans signed safety A.J. Moore in the offseason because of his special teams prowess.
Unfortunately for the Titans, they won’t get to see what kind of special teams contributions Moore could have made after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first quarter of Tennessee’s 21-20 loss to the New York Giants Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky first reported the news.
Moore suffered the injury on a punt return early in the first quarter. He was helped to the locker room and ruled out for the remainder of the game. He played just five special teams snaps.
The 26-year-old signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Titans in March. He was expected to be a core member of Tennessee’s special teams unit and bolster the team’s safety depth behind Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker.
Ugo Amadi and Joshua Kalu are the remaining safeties on Tennessee's 53-man roster.
Moore spent his first four seasons with the Houston Texans, totaling 69 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup. He played at least 60 percent of Houston’s special teams snaps each of his four years.
