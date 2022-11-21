More details are now known about the DUI arrest of Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing on Friday morning.
According to a report from WSMV’s Daniel Smithson, Downing allegedly admitted to a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer that he had been drinking before he got behind the wheel of his car, and that he was going home to his family because he had been receiving death threats.
Neither Downing nor the Titans have publicly confirmed the threats.
Downing was pulled over at about 2:30 a.m. — approximately 30 minutes after the Titans team plane landed in Nashville from Green Bay — on Interstate 65 for speeding (the WSMV report stated he was traveling between 95 and 100 miles per hour). The officer stated that he smelled alcohol coming from Downing’s car.
Downing failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence and booked in the Williamson County jail but released on $2,500 bond at approximately 6:45 a.m. Friday morning.
The NFL’s personal conduct policy states a first-time DUI offense is subject to a three-game suspension without pay. The Titans could also face disciplinary action from the league for having alcohol available on the team’s premises.
“We have been in contact with the club regarding the matter which will be reviewed,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “All league and club personnel, including coaches, are subject to potential discipline when a violation is determined to have been committed.”
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Friday that he has been in contact with NFL officials regarding the incident, and the organization is gathering all information before deciding what its next step will be.
