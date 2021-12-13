It’s no secret the Tennessee Titans have not been the same team without star running back Derrick Henry, who broke his foot in a 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 31.
Projected to miss six to 10 weeks after having surgery on the injured foot, Henry’s rehab is said to be going well with indications that he could return to the team quicker than initially expected, according to multiple reports.
During a radio interview with 104.5-FM last week, ESPN’s Dianna Russini hinted that the Titans are optimistic that Henry will be back on the sidelines earlier than the projected Jan. 16 start date for the wildcard round of the playoffs.
“I think this organization feels like [Henry’s timetable to return] is going to be on the earlier side rather than later,” Russini told 104.5-FM.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported similar thoughts over the weekend, stating Henry could potentially be ready to go by Week 18 against the Houston Texans on Jan. 9 if needed — just nine weeks and five days removed from his foot surgery.
“Sources say that rehab for the All-Pro rushing champion is going so well that Henry is in line to return for the playoffs if Tennessee makes it in — or potentially Week 18 if the Titans face a win-and-in situation,” Rapoport reported. “The team was optimistic he would play again following surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal on Nov. 2, and reports on his progress have bolstered that good feeling.”
The Titans run game hasn’t been near as effective as it was with Henry in the backfield, averaging just 122 yards per game without Henry compared to the 147.6 yards per game it had with him in the lineup.
D’Onta Foreman (55 carries, 240 yards, one touchdown) has been by far Tennessee’s most effective back, while Dontrell Hilliard (25 carries, 179 yards, one touchdown) and Jeremy McNichols (26 carries, 85 yards) have made small contributions in limited roles.
Henry, who hasn’t played since the end of October, still ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (937) and rushing touchdowns (10).
