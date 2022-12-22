The Tennessee Titans' rematch with the Houston Texans is shaping up to be a lot like their first meeting.
Malik Willis will likely be starting for an injured Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry will likely see 25-plus carries, and the Titans defense will likely shoulder the responsibility of shutting out the Texans offense in the second half to preserve a narrow lead.
In his first NFL start, Willis completed 6 of 10 passes for 55 yards and an interception. He also added 12 yards on five carries. He’s since played in three more games, including a one-drive relief appearance last week against the Chargers.
Although Ryan Tannehill wasn’t on the sidelines for long, Willis completed 3 of 4 passes, scrambled for a first down and impressed head coach Mike Vrabel.
“I thought that Malik was prepared and went in there,” Vrabel said on Monday. “I thought it was the most prepared, the most comfortable that he’s been.”
The Texans have switched things up the last two weeks, using two quarterbacks at varying points of each game. Davis Mills has been the primary passer, completing 28 of 45 passes for 296 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while Jeff Driskel has been used in passing situations — completing 6 of 10 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown — but he’s also provided a spark in the run games, rushing 11 times for 46 yards.
The Titans defense will have its work cut out trying to possibly defend both QBs while also generating pressure with a banged-up front seven.
“[Houston’s] offensive line has played well and has protected the quarterback,” Vrabel said. “They've used the quarterback system that kind of forces you to play a couple of different looks and be prepared for a lot of things. That is something that we will have to be prepared for as the game starts and it works its way through, whether they're going on the ball or they're unbalanced or those two quarterbacks are in the game.”
Here’s a further look at Saturday’s matchup:
Why the Titans can win
Henry has four straight 200-yard games against the Texans, so why bet against him now?
Sure, playing behind an offensive line as depleted as Tennessee’s may present a challenge for him, but he’s riding back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, and he’s been a factor in the passing game as well, catching seven of nine targets for 93 yards.
Houston has the worst-ranked run defense in the NFL, allowing 167.1 yards per game, and Henry is a known Texans killer, blasting them for a combined 892 yards and nine touchdowns.
Should Willis struggle again, he at least has Henry to fall back on.
“[Houston has] a penetrating front that puts a lot of stress on you from that regard,” Vrabel said. “They move, they attack, and they pressure. It will be another huge challenge this week to try to limit that penetration and disruption that they like to create.”
Why the Texans can win
Despite their 1-12-1 record, the Texans have been a tough out the last two weeks in a 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and a 30-24 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Houston doesn’t do anything particularly well, but its defense forced three turnovers against the Cowboys and two more against the Chiefs. Mills, running back Dameon Pearce and a patchwork group of receivers have been just scrappy enough to keep the Texans in games. They lost the first meeting with the Titans by just seven points, so they at least have a puncher’s chance.
“They had Dallas beat,” Vrabel said. “They had them beat down there in a goal line, in a four-minute situation. They continue to be opportunistic. They took the ball away and took advantage of turnovers with Kansas City. They took them to overtime. Their record doesn't mean anything. They've got veterans that have played well in this league and continue to play well. They have added in some youth. It will be a huge challenge. They took Kansas City to overtime without some key players."
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_