Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field is more than just a Week 15 matchup for the Tennessee Titans.
In a three-way tie with the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Titans can’t afford any more setbacks this season.
“Things haven’t been perfect for us up until this point, but we have ourselves in a good situation,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “Coach [Mike] Vrabel has talked about this last two weeks and that is that we are just getting started. Have a lot of football out in front of us and we want to play our best football here down the stretch. If we are able to do that then we will like where we end up.”
Aside from being one of two teams to not beat the Detroit Lions this year, Pittsburgh’s 2021 season has been about as temperamental as the Tennessee weather. A 20-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens two weeks ago is all the Steelers have had to hang their hat on lately. They’re 1-3-1 in their last five games.
While age has clearly caught up to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers have transitioned to being a more run-heavy offense behind rookie Najee Harris. The 24th overall pick in April’s draft, Harris ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing with 867 yards and three touchdowns.
Pittsburgh is 5-1-1 when Harris has 20 or more carries. If the Titans can shut down the 6-foot-1 tailback, they stand a solid chance of leaving with a win.
“I noticed in the Ravens game when they needed a comeback and had a huge drive there in the fourth quarter, they handed it to him, threw it to him and checked down,” Vrabel said of Harris. “The workload doesn’t seem to bother him. The one thing that seems to impress me the most about him is on the mistakes that they have made, whether that is an interception, he is the one that is out there that is at the front of the pack trying to chase down the guy with the ball.
“He is playing with great effort. There were times he was breaking tackles, runs behind his pads, has good balance, catches the ball very well, naturally. We will have to go into the game with the idea of trying to stop him and then when [Benny] Snell is in there, obviously he is physical player who isn’t afraid of contact.”
Here’s a further look at Sunday’s matchup:
Why the Titans can win
While Harris has the sixth-most rushing yards in the league, the Titans have the No. 2 run defense, allowing just 90.9 yards per game. Tennessee is one of just six teams to allow fewer than 100 yards rushing per game.
If the Titans can take away the run game and force Pittsburgh to throw it more, their chances of winning increase exponentially. The Steelers are 1-6 in games Roethlisberger has 40 or more pass attempts. He’s also been sacked 20 times and thrown seven interceptions in those games.
“We are going to have to kick it well, finish drives, try and score points and see if we can definitely try to stop a really good back, some really good receivers and a Hall of Fame quarterback,” Vrabel said.
Why the Steelers can win
The Steelers defense is one of the best at exploiting the weakness in opposing offensive lines and getting to the quarterback.
T.J. Watt leads the NFL with 16 sacks, and 34 of Pittsburgh’s 37 team sacks have come from the front seven. Conversely, the Titans offensive line is one of the worst at keeping Tannehill upright. The 33-year-old has been taken down 37 times this year, third-most in the league.
What makes Pittsburgh’s defense so enigmatic is the confusion it's able to throw at offensive coordinators. The Steelers blitz 26.1 percent of the time, they get pressure on 25.9 percent of drop backs, and they hurry QBs 11.2 percent of the time.
“[Pittsburgh uses] different packages,” Vrabel said. “There are different fronts with where they move some of these outside linebackers around and where they put them and some of the stuff they do. It may look unorthodox at times, but it is a very sound and very aggressive approach.”
If the Steelers can get to Tannehill and make him uncomfortable in the pocket, that’s when he’s shown he’s more prone to turning the ball over.
