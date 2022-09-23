It’s safe to say the Tennessee Titans didn’t expect to be 0-2 heading into their Week 3 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium.
Like last week against the Buffalo Bills, the Titans are facing another pass-heavy offense with plenty of weapons for their beat-up secondary to game plan for.
Derek Carr ranks ninth in the NFL in passing, while Davante Adams ranks fourth and Hunter Renfrow is tied for 24th in targets. Darren Waller also ranks fourth in receiving yards and he’s tied for fifth in receptions among tight ends.
The secondary has been arguably Tennessee’s biggest Achilles heel through two games. Kristian Fulton missed Monday’s 41-7 loss in Buffalo, and he’s been a limited participant at practice this week.
Fellow cornerback Ugo Amadi did not practice on Thursday, and the Titans added defensive backs Andrew Adams and Terrance Mitchell to help bolster depth in the defensive backfield. The Raiders’ high-powered offense vs. Tennessee’s hurting secondary is one of the top storylines to watch.
“Offensively, just tremendous skill,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “Adams, Waller, Renfrow, [running back Josh] Jacobs and Carr. Carr makes it all work with his communication, his operation at the line of scrimmage. He has been doing a lot of good things out of empty, which he's the leader of that band.”
The Titans offense is also hurting. Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan is expected to miss significant time after he was injured on Tennessee’s first play from scrimmage against the Bills. Lewan ranked fourth among all offensive tackles in pass block win rate (96 percent), according to ESPN Stats & Info.
Backup offensive lineman Jamarco Jones was also placed on injured reserve Thursday, leaving either Dillon Radunz or Dennis Daley to try and fill the void on Ryan Tannehill’s blind side.
While the Raiders are tied for the fewest sacks (1) and have generated the seventh-fewest pressures (16) in the NFL, they do feature two of the top pass rushers in the league — Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.
“Defensively, they're just long on the edges,” Vrabel continued. “I have a lot of great respect for Chandler and Maxx and the impact that they have on the game. They are big upfront, athletic inside, young DBs that can all run.”
Here’s a further look at Sunday’s matchup:
Why the Titans can win
For as bad as the Titans’ run game has been, the Raiders has been significantly worse. Of the team’s 144 total rushing yards, Josh Jacobs has accounted for 126 them, and the team’s backup tailbacks have combined for just four carries and nine yards.
While Harold Landry and Bud Dupree are big losses, the Titans front seven is still pretty good. Kevin Strong has the third-best run stop win rate (55 percent) among defensive tackles and as a team, the Titans lead the NFL in run stop win rate (42 percent).
Only five of Jacobs’ 29 carries have gone for 10 yards or more, and he hasn’t had a run longer than 18 yards this season. If the Titans can minimize Jacobs’ effectiveness between the tackles and force Carr — who’s been sacked six times, has his worst completion percentage since 2015 (61.8) and his worst passer rating (84.7) since his rookie year — to win the game with his arm, the Titans might avoid starting the year 0-3.
Why the Raiders can win
That Tennessee offensive line is such a wild card.
As a team, the Titans rank 17th in the NFL in pass block win rate (58 percent) per ESPN Stats & Info, and if you remove Lewan from that equation, the offensive line becomes significantly more worrisome.
Daley — Lewan’s replacement — allowed six pressures on 29 pass blocking snaps and rookie right tackle Nick Petit-Frere allowed four pressures on 30 pass blocking snaps.
While the Raiders have only managed one sack through two games, Crosby and Jones have combined for 12 QB pressures, seven QB hits, six QB knockdowns and five QB hurries. Las Vegas also uses safety Johnathan Abram as a situational pass rusher as well, accounting for two pressures and two hurries on seven blitzes.
Playing against a reeling offensive line could be just what the Raiders pass rush needs to get right.
