When Thursday’s Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers matchup was made, it certainly had plenty of intrigue. After all, the Titans were the AFC’s No. 1 seed last year and the Packers the NFC’s No. 1 seed.
But the two teams have been on divergent paths over the last six weeks.
Losers of five in a row, Green Bay got back in the win column Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, while Tennessee suffered just one defeat over the same span to the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs.
Now, the two teams meet at the crucial midway point of the season — when playoff hopes either are kept alive or crumble.
At 4-6, Green Bay has had its fair share of struggles. The receiver group has underwhelmed with the departure of Davante Adams. And quarterback Aaron Rodgers, though still a top-10 signal-caller, has seen a bit of drop off from his back-to-back MVP seasons of the last two years.
But as much as the Packers have struggled offensively, they still have a dynamic 1-2 punch at running back with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. In addition, Rodgers proved last week against the Cowboys that he is still plenty capable of taking over a game.
“They have one of the best blocking tight ends in the league in Mercedes Lewis,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “The backs run hard. As always when you're hitting those explosive gains down the field, receivers have to be willing to go do their job and find somebody to block. That is the combination. They have really good backs, and they mix up the scheme. They run inside, they run outside zone, they work cross tracks. They keep you guessing and keep you defending it.”
Here's a further look at Thursday’s matchup:
Why the Titans can win
With temperatures at kickoff expected to be in the low 20s, and a wind chill of 10 degrees, nobody on the Packers defense is going to want to tackle Derrick Henry.
Though he had an off game last week against Denver, Henry, the league’s No. 2 rusher, had 100 or more yards in his previous five games. In cold weather against Green Bay’s 26th-ranked run defense, which surrenders 140.6 yards per game and allows the fifth-most first downs via run (76), this could be another 30-carry game for Henry.
The 28-year-old tailback has the second-most rush yards over expected (126) since Week 6, and 766 of his 923 rushing yards have come after contact — the most of any running back this season. Good luck trying to bring Henry down on Thursday.
“As we look this week with how we are going to try to formulate a gameplan versus the Packers, it is going to be about who we feel like we have available,” Vrabel said. “How can we run the football with one of our best players, which is Derrick? What is our ability to try to earn first downs early in the drive? You see the difference when we were able to put the drives together as opposed to stalling out because there is pressure or we are not able to execute on third down.”
Why the Packers can win
There’s no question the main weakness of the Titans is their secondary. And the last time I checked, Rodgers is a four-time league MVP and still quarterbacks the Packers.
Making matters worse, Tennessee will be without safety Amani Hooker, linebacker Bud Dupree and defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. And the team placed cornerback Caleb Farley on injured reserve.
Titans defensive backs have just 10 forced incompletions this season, and cornerback Kristian Fulton is the only member of the secondary to allow a completion percentage under 60. If Rodgers is given time, he will find ways to pick apart Tennessee’s secondary.
Although Green Bay’s offensive line has improved over the last few weeks after a shaky start, it will be tested against Tennessee, which leads the NFL with 214 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
“Teams have been able to affect him; he has got seven fumbles,” Vrabel said of Rodgers. “If you let him stand there, he can create throws from all different levels. I would say that he [offers] a pretty good lesson of [why] you are going to have to be relentless and you are going to have to be coordinated. He doesn't run like he did when he was younger, which was very good. He is just mobile enough to create and buy time to throw the ball down the field, which is what he wants to do.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_