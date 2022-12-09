As the Tennessee Titans prepared for the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, the focus for those outside of Saint Thomas Sports Park was anything but the game.
When a first-place team with a three-game lead in its division and on track for its seventh straight winning season fires its general manager mid-season, the next game on the schedule tends to take a backseat.
But as the Titans navigate a post-Robinson world, they’ve become accustomed to not letting a distraction become distracting.
“The timing and the change is never easy, but we recognize that,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “… We started the season 0-2. We won seven of the next nine games. Then two losses were against teams that played in the AFC championship game last season, and after nine quarters we lost those two games by seven points. Then we went on the road and got beat by a better team. I am going to try to keep things in perspective. I've asked them to do the same thing and understand where we are and the opportunity that lies in front of us.”
Added quarterback Ryan Tannehill: “As professionals we have to be able to get past that. We face all types of adversity throughout the season and different distractions that come up through different reasons. As professionals, it is our job to be able to put that stuff aside, focus on the task at hand, be able to prepare, go out and play a great game on Sunday.”
Vrabel is 7-1 against the Jaguars as Tennessee’s head coach, and the Titans haven’t lost to Jacksonville since September 2019 when Marcus Mariota was the starting quarterback.
Here's a further look at Sunday’s matchup:
Why the Titans can win
The Jags have the third-worst passing defense in the NFL, allowing 255.5 yards per game, and Tannehill has looked awfully impressive in three of the four games he’s played since returning from a two-game absence while battling an ankle injury.
Over that four-game span, Tannehill has thrown for 1,020 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception with a passer rating of 91.7 or better in every game.
The 34-year-old QB spreads the ball around perhaps better than any signal caller in the NFL, and he’s really seemed to develop some late-season chemistry with tight ends Chig Okonkwo and Austin Hooper. Tannehill may also have second-year wideout Racey McMath back in the fold after he was activated from injured reserve this week.
“When you look at what [Okonkwo] has been able to accomplish with his opportunities over the course of the year, it seems like every time he gets an opportunity to touch the ball he is doing something with it,” Tannehill said. “I have a lot of confidence in him. His output in our offense is growing as is his play time. Those will go hand in hand and we'll keep just trying to progress him along as we move forward.”
Facing the Jacksonville defense could be the perfect opportunity for the Titans passing game to get right after not doing much in last week’s loss to Philadelphia.
Why the Jaguars can win
Jacksonville’s offense falls just outside the top 10, ranking 12th with 351.7 yards per game and scoring 21.5 points per contest.
The Jags throw the ball a lot. Trevor Lawrence averages 34.6 pass attempts per game, and he’s thrown for 2,834 yards and 17 touchdowns, ranking 14th and 12th, respectively. Jacksonville also has four players — Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram and Marvin Jones — who all have 50 or more targets and 30 or more receptions.
The play of Tennessee’s secondary, which allows the second-most passing yards per game (276.7), has been the Achilles heel of the defense all season, and Kristian Fulton (55.6) and Tre Avery (54.2) are the only two cornerbacks on the team allowing a completion percentage under 60.
If Lawrence is throwing 35 or more times on Sunday, Jacksonville may put up enough points to pull out a win.
