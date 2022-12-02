Sunday’s matchup between the Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles is one many have had circled since draft night.
A.J. Brown playing against the team that didn’t want to pay him is reason alone to tune in, but there are many other intriguing storylines in this game.
Loaded with playmakers, the Eagles offense runs through quarterback Jalen Hurts, who’s worked his way into the MVP discussion. Hurts has 2,560 yards passing with 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions while rushing for 597 yards — third-most among QBs — with another eight scores.
“[Hurts] has great play strength,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “He is decisive. I would say he is fast enough. I don’t think he is the fastest quarterback, but he is a strong runner. He also has the ability to deliver from the pocket. He will keep plays alive going lateral.”
Philadelphia’s receiver group is as good as any around. Brown and DeVonta Smith rank ninth and 25th, respectively, in receiving yards, and the duo have combined for 109 receptions on 65 targets. Philly also has a solid group of depth receivers to complement tight end Dallas Goedert.
“A.J. has good play strength, Smith certainly can work down the field but he is a fantastic route runner intermediately,” Vrabel continued. “… [Quez] Watkins is a speed guy. [Zach] Pascal is an intermediate guy. He does a great job in the run game blocking for them. It will be a huge challenge like it always is.”
Here’s a further look at Sunday’s matchup:
Why the Titans can win
This is the kind of game Derrick Henry lives for — cold weather in a hostile environment against a playoff team with the Titans needing to get back in the win column.
Expect Sunday to be physical. Of Henry’s 1,048 rushing yards this season, 891 have come after contact, which doesn’t bode well for Philadelphia, which has 50 missed tackles in run defense, including six players with a missed tackle percentage of 20 or higher.
While the Eagles defense isn’t terrible — they rank 18th against the run, allowing 120.7 rushing yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry (eighth-highest in the NFL) — they struggle with getting to ball carriers quickly.
The average depth of tackle for Philly’s front seven is 4.5 yards, so if Henry can penetrate the defensive line and get to the second level of the defense, there’s a good chance he can break a few big runs. He’s tied for the second-most runs of 20 or more yards (7) and 40 or more yards (2), so stopping him from getting through the front seven should be the top priority for Philadelphia.
"You have to stop him before he gets started,” Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said of Henry. “That's the key. You can't give him clear holes to run through.”
Added linebacker T.J. Edwards: "It's going to take all of us. We know we have to get to the ball and take it to him because if you let him dictate, he's going to do it his way. And no defense wants that to happen."
Why the Eagles can win
If there’s one area Tennessee struggled with offensively, it’s moving the chains through the air. The Titans have the third-fewest first downs via pass (97) in the NFL, and they’re tied for the ninth-fewest pass plays of 20 or more yards.
The Eagles have a stingy pass defense, allowing just 183.6 yards passing per game — second-fewest in the NFL — while leading the league with 15 interceptions and 23 takeaways.
Philly’s starting cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry are two of the best at their position. Opposing quarterbacks are completing just 51.9 percent of their passes with a 54.2 passer rating when targeting Slay and 45.7 percent with a passer rating of 44.4 when targeting Bradberry.
While Tannehill has fared well against other top-ranked pass defenses this season (Denver, Green Bay), the Titans signal caller hasn’t faced a secondary quite as complex as Philly’s.
“You look at their secondary, they have good players all throughout it,” Tannehill said. “They do a good job up front of putting pressure on the quarterback. Then they have good cover guys on the back end that understand concepts and can make plays on the ball and play the ball well in the air. They are veteran guys who've seen a lot of football and are extremely talented. That creates those opportunities.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_