The Tennessee Titans are one win away from repeating as AFC South champions, but standing in their way are the suddenly surging Miami Dolphins.
With a 1-7 record on Oct. 31, Miami reeled off seven straight wins and clawed its way to the No. 7 seed in the AFC, becoming the first team in NFL history with a seven-game win streak and seven-game losing streak in the same season.
Over that span, the Dolphins defense has been lights out — allowing just 11.7 points and 256 yards of total offense per game. They also forced 14 turnovers during that stretch.
“They’re disruptive,” Vrabel said. “They play the run and then transition quickly. Obviously, the edge guys — [Emmanuel] Ogbah, [Jaelan] Phillips — those are guys that are tough to handle; they’re fast, they’ll bring [Jerome] Baker, [Brandon] Jones and they do a great job in coverage with the guys they have. Really just playing sound and physical.”
The offense has been equally as good. Receiver Jaylen Waddle is just six catches away from breaking Anquan Boldin’s rookie receptions record (101). The 5-foot-10 Alabama product has eight receptions or more in four straight games, and he’s been targeted at least six or more times in every game but two this year.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a passer rating over 100 in four of his last six starts, and he currently leads the NFL with a 70.1 completion percentage.
He’s also quite elusive, as opposing defenses have only been able to sack him 15 times all season, and just eight times in his last six starts. Tagovailoa will have his work cut out for him on Sunday; Tennessee’s defense ranks eighth in QB pressures (150), 10th in QB hurries (68), and is tied for 10th in sacks (37) and tied for 11th in QB hits (87).
“His accuracy has come down to him being very decisive with the football, getting it out of his hand and knowing where he wants to go with it,” Vrabel said.
"I think that he climbs the pocket. I think that he is quick — I think our quarterback coach would call him twitchy — he’s very twitchy to be able to redirect and he’s got a quick release. … He does a really nice job of climbing the pocket and finding those throwing lanes.”
Here’s a further look at Sunday’s matchup:
Why the Titans can win
As impressive as Miami’s win streak is, the Dolphins haven’t exactly beaten a who’s who of the NFL’s top teams. In fact, of their eight wins, just two have come against current playoff teams — New England and Baltimore. They’re 0-4 against all other teams currently in a playoff spot.
During its seven-game win streak, Miami’s wins have come against teams with a combined 36-69 record, and just one of its wins came against a team with a winning record.
The Dolphins have also turned the ball over 11 times over the past seven weeks. The Titans have caused 18 turnovers in their 10 wins, including six interceptions in their last four games, and they’ve won the turnover battle in all but two of those wins.
If Tennessee can make Tagovailoa uncomfortable and flush him out of the pocket, the potential should be there for a few interceptions. A win and Tennessee repeats as AFC South champions.
Why the Dolphins can win
While the Titans defense is vastly improved from a season ago, they still struggle in pass coverage, ranking 26th and allowing the seventh-most passing yards to receivers and tight ends (3,979) and the 10th-most receptions (354) in the league.
Tennessee defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will not only have to game plan to stop Waddle, who’s tied for the sixth-most receptions in the NFL, but also tight end Mike Gesicki, who ranks fourth among tight ends with 67 receptions and sixth with 707 yards receiving.
“[Waddle] has got explosive speed, so I think you have to honor that," Vrabel said. "I think he’s a decisive route runner. He adjusts to the ball well for somebody that isn’t the length of Gesicki. He can go from full speed to be able to throttle down and make the quarterback right…They ask a lot of him.
“[Gesicki] is very athletic, very long, These tight ends are all different. He runs the entire route tree. He is a very fluid mover. His catch radius is probably second-to-none in the NFL … As far as defending him, I think that will always change based on the call or what we are going to do as far as a game plan. He has certainly been a very good target for them.”
The Dolphins rank 30th in rushing, and they’ve only had one 100-yard rusher all year, so they almost certainly have to throw the ball. Tagovailoa doesn’t typically throw for tons of yards — he’s only had 250 yards or more three times this year — and he’s meticulous with where he throws and to whom. If he plays mistake-free football, the Dolphins could be looking at an eight-game win streak.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.