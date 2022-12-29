This may be the briefest Pre-Snap Read of the season.
The Titans are double-digit home underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys, and with more than eight starters sitting this one out, things could get ugly in a hurry with Dennis Daley being solely responsible for keeping Micah Parsons from getting to Josh Dobbs.
Even with a fully healthy team, with Ryan Tannehill starting under center, and with a 100 percent Derrick Henry, this would be a tough game for the Titans, who are riding a five-game losing streak, to win.
Scattering a handful of starters in with mostly second- and third-string players, the only outwardly positive part about Thursday for the Titans is several backups will see significant playing time for a team whose injuries seem to keep piling up.
“It is a great opportunity for a lot of guys that continue to play for us,” Vrabel added. “Look at Jordan Roos, Corey Levin, Jack Gibbens, or anybody else that has had an opportunity because somebody is not here for whatever reason. Some of those guys continue to try to take advantage of the opportunity. Then we'll just keep having to find guys that want to do that.”
Here's a further look at Thursday’s matchup:
Why the Titans can win
They can’t.
With an injury report as long as a CVS receipt, the Titans will be fielding the equivalent of a preseason lineup against the Cowboys.
Here’s who will sit out Thursday’s game: Dylan Cole, Zach Cunningham, Bud Dupree, Amani Hooker, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ryan Tannehill, Josh Thompson, and Jeffery Simmons. And here’s who’s listed as doubtful: Denico Autry, Derrick Henry, and Kristian Fulton.
Dobbs may be playing behind an even worse makeshift offensive line than the one Malik Willis played behind last week without the benefit of being able to turn around and hand it to Henry. While rookie Hassan Haskins will get some valuable playing time, not much should be expected from him.
And as bleak as things look offensively, they’re even worse defensively. The Titans likely will have a nonexistent pass rush, porous coverage and mediocre tackling.
Why the Cowboys can win
Unlike Tennessee, Dallas has much more to play for. An NFC East title, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and a first-round playoff bye are still in front of the Cowboys (11-4) but they need to win their final two games, the Eagles (13-2) to lose their final two games, and the 49ers and Vikings to each lose one of their final two games.
Dallas has ruled out just one player for Thursday — linebacker Leighton Vander Esch — while running back Ezekiel Elliot, who is are listed as questionable, is expected to play, along with the rest of the team’s starters.
This one could be over by the second quarter.
"If [the Titans] want to roll us the ball a couple times and let us go from there, I'm all for that," Prescott said. "We'll take it however they want to do it.
