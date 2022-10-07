It wasn’t pretty, but the Tennessee Titans escaped Lucas Oil Stadium last week with their second win of the year and a franchise-best fourth straight win over the Indianapolis Colts.
While the Titans are 2.5-point road favorites over the 1-3 Washington Commanders, Sunday’s game has all the trappings of one that Tennessee should win but could easily lose.
The Commanders have lost three straight to Detroit, Philadelphia and Dallas, and they’ve scored just two offensive touchdowns over the last eight quarters. However, Tennessee has proven susceptible to letdown games against teams struggling to find their way like Washington is.
The strength of the Commanders is unquestionably their front seven. They’ve generated 37 pressures through four games, and they have the second-most quarterback knockdowns (22) and the highest QB knockdown rate in the NFL (15.9 percent). Washington’s pressure rate of 24.3 percent also ranks 14th in the NFL.
Montez Sweat and Daron Payne are both top 10 in QB hits, while Payne has 14 QB pressures and Sweat has 12. Linebackers Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis are also both top 25 in blitzes, so expect quarterback Ryan Tannehill to be under duress for a good portion of Sunday’s game.
“They are talented, there is no doubt about it,” Tannehill said. “They're big and they're physical across the board. It starts inside and really moves outside as well. A front that I have a lot of respect for and that we as a team have a lot of respect for. They are disruptive. They rush the passer well. You combine that with linebackers who are physical, and overall, it is a really physical front.”
Added coach Mike Vrabel: “Payne and [Jonathan] Allen, Sweat have length. Payne and Allen, they just have a great instinct. They play great with their hands and pad level and they're not just two-gappers. They can disrupt, they can change it up. … They are very disruptive. It'll be a huge challenge for us.”
Here’s a further look at Sunday’s matchup:
Why the Titans can win
The Commanders are the anti-Titans, if you will. Instead of getting boat-raced in the second half of games they get it out of the way in the first half. Washington has been outscored 58-7 in the first two quarters this year, when the Titans are the strongest, outscoring opponents 68-37.
While Tennessee has had its share of second half sorrows, Washington has mustered just 11 combined points and averaged just 3.9 yards per play in the second half of its last two games. This may be the game Tennessee doesn’t have to run up a double-digit first half lead only to hold on for dear life and squeak out a last-minute win in the second half.
“We have some things that we have to get cleaned up in the second half,” Tannehill said. “Some of it is execution. We’ve missed some opportunities across the board. Some of it was myself and some of it was other guys. We can't have this sprinkle of mistakes: a mistake here, a mistake here, a mistake here. When you add them up, now we have three drives that were stopped because of mistakes. We have to be able to play cleaner football, and if we do that we'll have success.”
Why the Commanders can win
The Titans secondary is a mess right now. And while nobody will mistake Carson Wentz for Sammy Baugh, he does have quite a bit of weapons at his disposal and a suspect secondary that’s really struggled in coverage.
Washington has five players who rank in the top 75 in both targets and receptions — Curtis Samuel (37, 26) Terry McLaurin (27, 14), J.D. McKissic (23, 19), Jahan Dotson (22, 12) and Logan Thomas (20, 13) — and every Titans defensive back this season except Amani Hooker and Ugo Amadi have allowed receivers to catch 64 percent or more of their targets.
Wentz versus the Titans secondary is the matchup to watch.
“They have been sacked 17 times, but they also move the ball down the field very effectively,” Vrabel said. “He has done a great job on third down. His play strength in the pocket has allowed them to move the ball downfield at times. They mix it up and they'll get it in McLaurin and Samuel’s hands quickly and allow those guys to create. Then also have the ability to hold on to it and move the ball down the field.”
