Riding a three-game win streak and fresh off a much-needed bye week, the Tennessee Titans are getting a second crack at the Indianapolis Colts at perhaps the perfect time.
The well-rested Titans appear to be getting back a few key players including safety Amani Hooker and edge rusher Bud Dupree, and they could be primed to distance themselves from the Colts in the AFC South before the calendar hits November.
“We know each other well,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said of the Colts. “We play each other twice a year and then twice in three weeks. Neither team is going to change a whole lot. Both sides will have their wrinkles and their adjustments that we make from the first game. We know their players; they know our players. It is going to come down to who can execute and play the more physical game.”
The last meeting between the two teams was just three weeks ago — a 24-17 Titans’ win. Since then, Indianapolis has wins over Denver and Jacksonville, and Matt Ryan has thrown for 640 yards and three touchdowns during that span.
It’s still unknown if star running back Jonathan Taylor will play on Sunday, and Ryan could be throwing quite a bit yet again. His 294.2 passing yards per game is the third-most in the NFL.
Sunday should prove another stiff test for a beat-up Titans secondary that has struggled in coverage this season.
“We have a ton of respect for this team, this organization, and we know we're going to have to go out and play well,” Tannehill continued. “To get them at home, in October, for our second time playing them in the last three weeks, we're excited for this game.”
Here’s a further look at Sunday’s matchup:
Why the Titans can win
Second half shortcomings notwithstanding, Tennessee is one of the hottest teams in the AFC having won three straight. Derrick Henry has rushed for 301 yards and four touchdowns during the Titans’ win streak, and he’s scored a touchdown in all but one game this year.
Tennessee has been getting Henry more involved in the passing game, targeting him 14 times through five games and putting him on pace to shatter his career-best 31 targets in 2020. He and fellow running back Dontrell Hilliard have combined for 22 receptions, 253 yards and three touchdowns from the backfield. Look for the Titans to exploit that match-up on Sunday, especially with injuries to Shaq Leonard, Yannick Ngakoue and Kwity Paye.
“With Derrick and our run game, you never know which one is going to hit,” Tannehill said. “…A lot of times it comes down to one block on the backside, just freeing Derrick up and letting him get through to that second level clean. Then we've seen what he can do from there. We just have to stick with it. I believe and we know that those big plays will come. We just have to stay true to our process, execute the blocking schemes up front and give Derrick some space.”
Why the Colts can win
Indianapolis has a knack for hanging around and being a tough out. In all three of the team’s wins, the Colts have come back to score the winning points in the final five minutes each time.
Matt Ryan has five touchdown passes in the fourth quarter this season, and the last time these two teams played, Indianapolis outgained Tennessee 195 yards to 28 in the second half.
If the Titans let the Colts keep this one close down the stretch, Indianapolis might just have enough left in the tank to pull out a win.
“I give them a lot of credit, they will never go away,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “They have scored in the last 30 seconds of all three wins. They battled back against Houston. However the game goes, whether we are up or we are down ... we have to be able to finish or ... try to come back. Because they are going to battle.”
