Although they nearly blew it in the final minutes, the Tennessee Titans left Nissan Stadium on Sunday finally in the win column.
It took 58 minutes and 46 seconds before Tennessee was finally in the clear, nearly squandering a 14-point halftime lead over the Las Vegas Raiders thanks to an uninspiring effort from the defense and a Harry Houdini-like disappearing act from the offense.
The Titans may get away with those kind of performances against the Raiders of the world, but in a divisional game against an Indianapolis Colts team coming off an upset of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, they’re going to need a little more than luck.
“It's a challenge; it's on the road, the first division game,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “It is going to be a lot of work this week. We're going to have to put as much into it as we ever have. The guys are excited for the challenge and making sure that we understand who these guys are. I have a lot of respect for this organization and for this team. These have been battles each and every year, each and every game, twice a year.”
While the Colts fall in the bottom half of the NFL offensively, they rank 11th in total defense (315 yards per game), third in run defense (77 yards per game), seventh in total yards per play allowed (4.8), and they’re tied for the fifth-most tackles for loss (17). The Colts are also allowing the fewest yards per carry in the NFL (2.6).
The Indy front seven is anchored by 2021 first-round pick Kwity Paye, who leads the team with two sacks, and former Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, plus All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
“They are a really solid defense,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “Up front they have a big, penetrating front. They play fast. Their edge rushers are good. Their backers play really fast. …They're long. They use their length well and they play with a lot of speed. It makes it tough the offensive line to get up on that second level.”
Here’s a further look at Sunday’s matchup:
Why the Titans can win
Colts’ star running back Jonathan Taylor has not fared well against the Titans in his career. Taylor, who led the NFL with 1,811 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns last season, had two of his worst games against the Titans in 2021, rushing for a combined 134 yards with just one touchdown.
Taylor currently ranks fourth in the league in rushing (286 yards) but has never rushed for more than 70 yards against the Titans, and he averages a little over 48yards per game through three contests against Tennessee.
“Speed, breakaway speed, toughness but also patience to dip in and kind of burst out,” Vrabel said of why Taylor is tough to defend. “We all at the point of attack are going to have to have a great wall. We can't give (Jonathan Taylor) a whole lot of seams. Tackling him one-on-one is not where you want to be all afternoon.”
If the Titans defense can contain or even eliminate Taylor from Indy’s offensive game plan and force Matt Ryan to beat them with his arm, they might be able to force the Colts out of their comfort zone and open up some opportunities for the pass rush to help out the secondary.
Why the Colts can win
While I don’t think Ryan is good enough to beat the Titans if forced to throw 30 or 40 times, that doesn’t change the fact that Tennessee’s secondary is on the struggle bus right now.
It’s not known the degree to which Kristian Fulton is injured. Roger McCreary has held his own through three games, but he’s also still very green. Terrance Mitchell was a liability covering the Raiders’ No. 2 receiver last week, Caleb Farley is in Vrabel’s doghouse, and Elijah Molden still hasn’t recovered from injury yet.
Michael Pittman Jr. leads the Colts with 22 targets, 17 receptions, 193 yards, and four receptions of 20 or more yards. Forty-six percent of his total yards have come after the catch, and 65 percent of his receptions have gone for first downs.
If Indianapolis can get Pittman Jr. rolling early and he can potentially start drawing some double teams, the Colts can possibly exploit some favorable matchups with over the middle with Taylor (13 targets, 8 receptions) or Nyheim Hynes (17 targets, 15 receptions, 110 yards) out of the backfield or tight ends Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods. The Titans are thin at linebacker with Zach Cunningham injured and no Harold Landry to help with run support or in coverage.
