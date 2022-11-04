As the Tennessee Titans head to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the team still doesn’t know who its starting quarterback will be.
Ryan Tannehill, who missed last week’s 17-10 win over the Houston Texans due to an ankle injury, did not participate in Thursday’s practice and his status for Sunday remains questionable.
Tannehill admitted that this week for him was about testing his mobility and ensuring that if he does play he can protect himself from a relentless Kansas City pass rush, led by defensive lineman Chris Jones, who leads the team with five sacks. The Chiefs have four other plays with multiple sacks including L’Jarius Sneed (3.5), Frank Clark (3), Nick Bolton (2) and Carlos Dunlap (2).
“Chris Jones is one of the most athletic three technique interior defensive linemen that we will play,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “They also have guys that are going to be able to grind it out, so they're a good complement to him. He kind of wreaks a lot of havoc and has penetration. He is so good with his hands and hips. His hips are loose for such a big man. He can play all over the front.”
Kansas City has won five of seven, suffering its two losses by a combined seven points to Indianapolis and Buffalo. The Chiefs have the No. 2-ranked passing offense (296 yards per game) and the top scoring offense (31.9 points per game) in the NFL, and they present the toughest test to date for the Titans’ 15th-ranked overall defense, which ranks 24th against the pass and has allowed the third-most passing touchdowns (14).
Here's a further look at Sunday’s matchup:
Why the Titans can win
If Tennessee does stand a chance, Derrick Henry will have to be on his game again. Though it won’t be easy as the Chiefs are among the league leaders with 29 tackles for loss, and they are one of just five teams to allow less than 100 yards rushing per game.
With Kansas City’s relentless pass rush, should Willis make his second straight start, he could be flushed out of the pocket and forced to throw on the run. Limiting those instances and taking the ball out of his hands may be the safest course of action. Expect to see another healthy dose of Henry, who’s ran for over 100 yards in four straight games with five touchdowns.
“If you don't block (Nick) Bolton, he will make the tackle,” Vrabel continued. “(Willie) Gay is fast and explosive. Their edge guys all do a good job. Frank (Clark) is not out there but (George) Karlaftis is getting more acclimated. They don't give up a whole lot of rushing yards and they do a good job of affecting the quarterback.”
Why the Chiefs can win
Patrick. Mahomes.
The 27-year-old is having another MVP-caliber season, throwing for more than 250 yards in six of his seven starts with 12 touchdown passes in his last four games. He has a plethora of weapons at his disposal as well — Travis Kelce (47 receptions, 60 targets, 553 yards, 7 TDs), Juju Smith-Schuster (34 receptions, 48 targets, 494 yards, 2 TDs), Mecole Hardman (19 receptions, 25 targets, 218 yards, 3 TDs), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (22 receptions, 38 targets, 369 yards), and newly acquired Kadarius Toney.
“His ability to extend plays but stay out of trouble,” Vrabel said of what makes Mahomes so dangerous. “He really changes his arm angle; he doesn't get a whole lot of passes batted down at the line of scrimmage. His eyes are always downfield. They're always looking at the receivers. I think that they relish that because they know that they have a chance to get the ball. There is not a place on the football field that he can't throw it regardless of where he is at in the pocket or outside the pocket.”
Among all tight ends, Kelce ranks first in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, and he’s tied for second in targets. Titans safeties have struggled in coverage this season, allowing a completion percentage of 79.1 for 391 yards and three touchdowns. Kelce against a struggling Tennessee secondary is the matchup to watch.
“[Kelce] has great instincts of coverage, leverage, in man and in zone,” Vrabel said. “He is extremely athletic and very competitive. He has a huge catch radius. He is always a challenge.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_