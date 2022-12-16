Following last weekend’s disappointing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it’s safe to say the Tennessee Titans’ backs are against the wall.
The Titans — now clinging to a two-game lead in the AFC South with just four games left in the regular season — can’t afford many more clunkers like those of the last three weeks.
“You look at what has happened, and you want to get out of it,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “You are not blind to what has happened in the past few weeks. You ... want to get the ball going in the right direction. The way to do that is to go out and play well and get a win against the Chargers this week.”
Like the Titans, the Los Angeles Chargers have a matching 7-6 record, and they can certainly give the Titans a run for their money regarding inconsistency — L.A. has alternated wins and losses over the last four weeks.
However, the Chargers boast one of the top quarterbacks in the AFC, Justin Herbert, and Tennessee’s pass defense is among the worst in the NFL (ranked 31st). The Titans secondary has its work cut out as top cornerback Kristian Fulton did not practice on Thursday, Terrance Mitchell was a limited participant, and rookie Tre Avery is still in the concussion protocol.
Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throw the ball more than the Chargers do (43 pass attempts per game), and Tennessee’s secondary will have a difficult time matching up with L.A.’s big receivers including Keenan Allen (6-foot-2, 211 pounds), Mike Williams (6-foot-4, 218 pounds, and Josh Palmer (6-foot-1, 210 pounds).
“They throw the football; they're going to commit to it,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “They have a young quarterback with a live arm and good skill players. We will have to worry about the Chargers. We have to fix and correct some mistakes here today.”
Here’s a further look at Sunday’s matchup:
Why the Titans can win
The Chargers have the fifth-worst run defense in the NFL (147 yards per game), and this game has Derrick Henry’s name written all over it.
Though he had a nice bounce-back game last week against Jacksonville, rushing for 121 yards and a touchdown, just 25 of those yards come after the first quarter. Tennessee had success pounding the ball with Henry in that first quarter — he had five runs of five yards or more, including a 50-yarder — but the Titans abandoned what was working as they tried to play catch-up the rest of the game.
Henry is clearly the Titans best offensive player, and he needs to have more than 10 combined touches in the second, third and fourth quarters.
Why the Chargers can win
The Titans have struggled against top-tier quarterbacks, and Herbert is as good as they come. Among quarterbacks through their first three seasons, Herbert ranks first in passing yards and completions, and he has the second-most touchdown passes.
The 24-year-old QB ranks second in the league in passing yards (3,706) with the fourth-lowest interception percentage (1.2%), seventh-best completion percentage (67.6), ninth-most touchdowns (21), and 12th-best passer rating (93.2). He’s also tied for the third-most fourth-quarter comebacks (four) and game-winning drives (four).
As good as Herbert is throwing from the pocket, he is equally as dangerous throwing on the run and using play action — he has the third-most passing yards off play action (956) this season.
“I think that the arm talent is fantastic along with the ability to move and extend plays,” Vrabel said. “I saw a stat where he had the most yardage outside of the pocket compared to any quarterback in the league. I think that he had 150 yards outside the pocket, whether that is designed plays for him to get out there or he is getting out there himself on third down and looking to throw but can run. He can put it anywhere. It puts a lot of stress on you as guys start to uncover, whether that is out in the field or in the red zone.”
