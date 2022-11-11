After giving the Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle with a below-average performance from their quarterback and a defense that played nearly 100 snaps, the road this week appears to be a little easier for the Tennessee Titans.
Snapping their four-game win streak last week with a 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Denver Broncos come to Nissan Stadium where they haven’t won since a 26-20 victory in 2010 when the venue was known as LP Field.
Losers of four of their last five, the Broncos have had a rough first year under head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Quarterback Russell Wilson has had a turbulent first seven games, and the offense has been wildly inconsistent.
However, Denver has the No. 2 overall defense in the NFL that’s allowed the fewest total yards (1,326) and ranks ninth in sacks (24).
“They put a lot of pressure on you,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “They'll send five guys. They cover you up, base front, obviously 34 and they'll get everybody covered up front. They'll find ways to get those guys to win whether it is for the edge pressure or Dre’Mont Jones or D.J. Jones. They get on you pretty tight in the back end.”
“It starts up front with their front; their tackles are good,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill added. “They have speed on the edge. Their backers are active and play physical. … Top to bottom it is a very talented defense and they're doing a really good job all around. Look at all the numbers, pass game, run game, third down, red zone. They're well-rounded and playing really well right now. We have a challenge on our hands.”
Here's a further look at Sunday’s matchup:
Why the Titans can win
With 100 or more yards in five straight games, Derrick Henry is on a heater, and the Denver run defense is allowing nearly five yards per carry and 122.6 yards per game.
Henry has had a run of 20 or more yards in four of his last six games, including a 56-yarder last week against the Chiefs, which doesn’t bode well for the Broncos, who have allowed a run of 20 or more yards in five of their eight games this season.
The 28-year-old Henry leads the NFL with 870 yards rushing, and against three other tailbacks who are ranked in the league’s top 10 in rushing — Josh Jacobs, Dameon Pierce and Travis Etienne — Denver has allowed a combined 369 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
“I think just me playing at a high level, having efficiency and affecting the game with the way I play, if I have the ball or I don’t have the ball,” Henry said of Tennessee’s recent success running the ball. “Being the best teammate I can be and us just being tied together and having the will and wanting to dominate each game at the line of scrimmage and doing our job the best we can.”
Why the Broncos can win
Denver has the top-ranked pass defense and Tennessee has the worst-ranked pass offense in the league.
The Titans only have two games this season with more than 200 yards passing, and their 1,090 yards passing is the fewest in the NFL through eight games.
The Broncos secondary surrenders the fewest passing yards per game (165.8) and has allowed the fewest touchdown passes (4), and they’re the only team to not allow a passing play of 40 yards or longer this season. They have also allowed the second-lowest passer rating (72.4).
Denver’s secondary has 23 forced incompletions, and the team has six defensive backs who allow less than 10 yards per completion. Quarterbacks are completing just 56.4 percent of their passes (18th-best in the NFL) when targeting Patrick Surtain II, who has allowed the fifth-fewest yards in coverage (155) and is the third-highest graded coverage cornerback in the league per Pro Football Focus.
“They’ve got good players,” Vrabel said. “They execute well. It starts with the safeties, (Justin) Simmons and K-Jack (Kareem Jackson). Surtain II pretty much just smothers his guy and then you can try to find some holes after that.”
Added Tannehill: “Their safeties are downhill. Surtain II is one of the top corners in the league. He has got size, length, speed and does a great job of matching wide receivers.”
