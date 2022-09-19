If stopping a high-octane Buffalo Bills offense wasn’t difficult enough, the Tennessee Titans will now have to do so without their top cornerback Kristian Fulton.
The Titans will presumably roll with second-year cornerback Caleb Farley and rookie Roger McCreary on the outside and Ugo Amadi in the slot, opening the door for Allen to have another big game (he passed for 353 yards and three touchdowns while running for another 26 yards in last year’s 34-31 Monday Night Football loss).
Allen had 353 total yards and four total touchdowns in Buffalo’s Week 1 romp of the Los Angeles Rams, and No. 1 wideout Stefon Diggs totaled eight receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown.
“[Allen] has the arm talent to be able to throw it as far as he needs to while on the move,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of defending Allen. “That starts with the rush, the plan and how we are going to be able to try and tackle him, know that the stiff arm is coming and all those types of things and pump fakes. He's gotten us; he's got pretty much everybody.”
Tennessee proved against the New York Giants in Week 1 that it can exploit the weaknesses of an average offensive line, which is what Buffalo has.
The Titans sacked Giants QB Daniel Jones five times and pressured him on 51.7 percent of his drop backs to the tune of 10 blitzes, seven hurries, four hits and 16 total pressures, and they allowed him an average of just 1.7 seconds in the pocket. Tennessee will need more of the same to slow Allen down.
Our more in-depth analysis on the Bills offense vs. Titans pass rush matchup can be found here.
The good news for the Titans: The players who were relied on to step up when Harold Landry went down for the season with an ACL injury — Bud Dupree, Jeffery Simmons, Rashad Weaver — all promptly responded in Week 1. The trio combined for all five Titans sacks and nine total pressures.
While Allen vs. the Titans defense is the unquestioned No. 1 matchup to watch on Monday, there are other intriguing storylines to follow.
Here's a further look at Monday’s matchup:
Why the Titans can win
Although the Titans’ performance last week left much to be desired, it’s safe to say it also wasn’t their “A” game.
Ryan Tannehill threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns with zero turnovers, all while spreading the ball around to 10 different receivers. Aside from Dontrell Hilliard, who caught both of Tannehill’s touchdowns last week but has been ruled out for Monday, and Kyle Philips, who’s questionable for Monday, none of Tennessee’s other pass catchers did much of anything in Week 1.
The Titans made a point to emphasize that tight end Austin Hooper will be more involved in the offense going forward (he was targeted twice and had just one reception for six yards against the Giants), as will rookie Treylon Burks, who had three receptions for 55 yards last week.
“We know [Hooper is] going to have to make a bunch of plays for us moving forward throughout this year,” Tannehill said. “I have a ton of confidence in Austin, and we've shown that throughout training camp. When those opportunities arise, we'll be able to hit him.”
Burks ranked second among all receivers in Week 1 in both average separation per route (4.9 yards) and yards after the catch per reception (11), and he ranked third in average targeted air yards (19.4). Thirty of his 55 yards come after the catch.
“[Burks] was able to run by guys in practice several times throughout training camp,” Tannehill said. “I have a ton of confidence in Treylon being able to make those plays downfield for me.”
If the Titans offense shows up in Week 2, this game should be a lot closer than what many are predicting.
Why the Bills can win
While the obvious answer here is Allen and all of the playmakers on Buffalo’s offense, an equally important factor is Buffalo’s pass rush vs. the Titans' revamped offensive line.
Tennessee kept Tannehill clean against the Giants as he was sacked just once and pressured only 10 times on 33 drop backs. Rookie right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere held his own in his first-ever start, and left guard Aaron Brewer fared well taking over for Rodger Saffold, who’s now Buffalo’s starting left guard.
But the Giants were without top pass rusher Azeez Ojulari and rookie first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeux, so it’s expected the Titans will truly be tested on Monday night.
Buffalo made life miserable for Rams QB Matthew Stafford last week, sacking the Super Bowl winner seven times, pressuring him 15 times and hitting him seven times.
The Bills also possess a multitude of pass rushing threats that New York did not, and the Titans offensive line will have their hands full trying to stop Von Miller (two sacks), A.J. Epensa (1.5 sacks), Jordan Philips (1.5 sacks), Gregory Rousseau (1 sack) and Carlos Basham (1 sack).
“They have a good front,” Vrabel said. “They're active and we are going to have to be balanced and try to be able to do some things that just doesn't make it a drop back game. If it is just a drop back game, they are really good. They proved that last week. We will have to block them and try to do some [creative] things. They are very good players, and they rotate them through. They are very comfortable playing a lot of guys.”
