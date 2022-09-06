The job was supposed to be Dillon Radunz’s.
He was penciled in as the Tennessee Titans starting right tackle when training camp began in late July, and he seemed to be on the fast track to locking down a starting spot and finally solidifying a Jack Conklin-sized hole that the Titans have been trying to fill since 2020.
But 2022 third-round pick Nicholas Petit-Frere had other plans.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackles from Ohio State came on strong in training camp, quietly stealing first team reps from Radunz, and working his way into the starting lineup during the preseason.
During Tennessee’s preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals, it had become clear that the right tackle job has become Petit-Frere’s to lose. General manager Jon Robinson agreed, revealing the rookie had won the starting spot during the broadcast before head coach Mike Vrabel had the opportunity to announce the news himself.
“In the NFL, you’re competing every single day for your job,” Petit-Frere said last week. “It’s not something that you think you already have solidified. I’m competing every single day during practice, I’m competing this week, next week. It’s not something that I take lightly, so I’m going to keep competing and keep doing my job.”
Added left tackle Taylor Lewan: “It’s a huge opportunity when you start as a rookie in this league. Your first couple of games it’s hard not to be like, ‘Wow, I’m in the NFL, I’m doing this.’ It’s his job to get his mind right, and obviously, I’ve told him a bunch of times anything he needs from me to help him with certain techniques or how to go about the week and what to watch or stuff like that, I’m more than happy to help with any of those situations.”
All summer, Petit-Frere looked much more like a starting-caliber tackle than Radunz did. He appeared to be just a notch better in all of the areas that mattered — pass protection, run blocking, not getting beat off the line of scrimmage.
The main concern about Petit-Frere as he transitioned from college to the NFL was his ability to handle stronger, faster defensive linemen.
He put a lot of those questions to rest during the preseason, displaying the kind of versatility that’s seemingly tailor-made for the Titans offensive system, and showing off his solid athleticism, sealing off gaps and making blocks out in space.
“There are just so many different things that he sees from looks and scheme from our defense or Tampa, Arizona and then now looking forward to the Giants,” Vrabel said. “That's a lot of stuff. Each block or each play based on the front, there's a lot more to it than that.
“Sometimes in pass protection, that's probably the easiest thing that they have because the tackle usually has the end unless there's pressure or something else happens. It's really just being good at the top of the pocket and using his length, using his size. He's adjusting to the different looks in the run game.”
The Titans kick off the regular season on Sunday against the New York Giants at Nissan Stadium.
