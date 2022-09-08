Naming the 2022 captains for the Tennessee Titans was not a task that head coach Mike Vrabel took lightly.
In fact, Vrabel even gave his players a few extra days to mull their selections over before publicly announcing the picks earlier this week.
“I asked them before they went on the break, I said, ‘Just give it some thought so that it's not just a random answer on Monday. I would hope that you guys would give some thought into who you want to represent your football team,’” Vrabel said.
Of the six selections, only linebacker and special teams ace Ola Adeniyi is a first-time selection. Safety Kevin Byard has been a captain four years running, while quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry were voted for a third straight year, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons for the second consecutive season, and center Ben Jones for the second time since 2019.
Despite playing in just eight games, Henry led the Titans last season with 937 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. Byard led the team in tackles (88), interceptions (5) and forced fumbles (2), and he had the second-most passes defensed (13).
Simmons had the second-most tackles for loss (12) and the third-most pressures (25), hurries (10) and sacks (8.5). Playing primarily on special teams, Adeniyi played 74 percent of Tennessee’s special teams snaps, and he added 10 pressures and 2.5 sacks on defense.
“It's not what I look for, it's what the team looks for and what is representative of the team, who they want and what they want,” Vrabel said. “… Everybody here has a voice. They did a great job of electing captains, and we still have a lot of good leaders even though they're not a captain.”
The Titans open the 2022 season Sunday against the New York Giants at Nissan Stadium.
