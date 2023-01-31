The Tennessee Titans were perhaps the NFL’s most snake-bitten team in terms of injuries over the last two seasons.
Citing statistics from league-wide injury studies, the Titans announced on Tuesday that they would be replacing the grass at Nissan Stadium with monofilament field turf in an effort to help cut down on the volume of injuries.
“We've had a lot of issues [with the grass at Nissan Stadium] after a certain part of the season,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said, via the team’s official website. “It's hard to grow grass. It gets slick. We put new turf down, we try and put new sod down and it's slick, you see guys slipping. Those are real things that I've witnessed over my time here.
“Our grass surface is not on the level of some of the other grass surfaces [across the NFL]. At the beginning of the year, summer, training camp, early season, I can see it being very consistent. But as the season wears on, and the weather changes, there is a noticeable difference in performance of the field.”
The NFL studies showed that the Titans had more lower-body injuries from 2018 to 2021 than any of the teams using monofilament turf fields. Tennessee used an NFL-record 91 players in 2021 and 86 players this season. The team ended the year with 23 players on injured reserve.
The new playing surface will be similar to what the Titans use at their indoor practice facility at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
"We added this product inside the bubble and … the response has been very positive, very favorable to that surface to the new technology that continues to come out,” Vrabel added. “Just witnessing our practices inside and how they feel and how they respond on that product. … We're excited to be able to add this product to our stadium."
Nissan Stadium has used grass since its inception in 1999. The field regularly has to be re-sodded due to its location in a transition climate zone, which causes extreme wear and tear switching from the dry, humid months of July and August to the cooler, rainier months of November and December.
NFL Executive Vice President Jeff Miller stated that over the last few seasons injuries are significantly less frequent on synthetic playing surfaces than on natural grass surfaces.
