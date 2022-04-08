The theme of the Tennessee Titans 2022 offseason has been surrounding quarterback Ryan Tannehill with more help.
The additions of receiver Robert Woods and Austin Hooper was a nice start, but if the Titans really are serious about living or dying with Tannehill under center, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for the team to use as many as five of its seven draft picks on offense.
Realistically, general manager Jon Robinson could come out of the draft with two receivers, a tight end, and even two offensive linemen. That’s how important surrounding Tannehill with more help is if Tennessee is to prove itself as a true Super Bowl contender.
Love them or hate them, we at the Post decided to put together our best guesses and release our 2022 dueling mock draft, comprised of picks from Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post sports contributor Logan Butts: (for the purposes of this exercise, we assumed the Titans kept all of their current selections)
Round 1, No. 26
MG: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
I was torn between a quarterback and receiver here. I understand the appeal, both financially and for the purpose of having a succession plan in place, of taking any of the QBs with a first-round grade should they fall to 26, especially Kenny Pickett. However, if Robinson and Mike Vrabel truly believe they can win with Tannehill if they just give him more weapons, than what better show of good faith than drafting a receiver with their first pick?
If Chris Olave is somehow still available, I’d be running to the stage to hand Roger Goodell my pick, if I were Robinson. Heck, I’d even consider moving up a few spots to grab him. Jameson Williams would be a nice consolation prize as well. However, both will likely be gone when Tennessee is on the clock, and Burks has some of the best hands in the draft and can catch anything in his general vicinity. He’s a yards-after-the-catch machine — he ranks third in the NCAA in that category since 2020 — and he could be the vertical, downfield threat the Titans offense has been lacking (Burks leads all Power 5 receivers with nine receptions of 48 yards or more over the last two seasons).
LB: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
The Titans No. 2 receiver spot has been somewhat of a revolving door ever since A.J. Brown emerged as the team’s de facto No. 1-threat right out of the gate in 2019. Julio Jones, last season’s major offseason acquisition, was supposed to solve this problem. After a disappointing, injury-filled campaign, Jones is no longer on the roster.
Enter Burks, a big, athletic, versatile pass catcher - all attributes we know both Jon Robinson and Mike Vrabel appreciate. To truly unlock the Titans offensive potential, they need another weapon out wide.
Round 3, No. 90
MG: Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan
I’m not sold on Jamarco Jones as a starting left guard, and I’m still a little skeptical of Dillon Radunz as a starting right tackle right now. Goedeke is a tight end-turned-tackle and many draft analysts project him as a guard in the NFL due to his limited length. His bread and butter is his tenacious run blocking ability, making him a perfect fit between Taylor Lewan and Ben Jones, clearing the way for a healthy Derrick Henry on the left side of the Titans line.
LB: Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga
I’m staying in-state for the next choice. With Tennessee cutting stalwart guard Rodger Saffold last month, the interior of the offensive line needs some improvement. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 307 pounds, the Knoxville native may not have faced the toughest competition at FCS Chattanooga, but his size and smarts should prove to be a good plug-and-play option to open up holes for Derrick Henry.
Round 4, No. 131
MG: Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
The Titans can’t go wrong wither either Woods or Jeremy Ruckert from Ohio State, however, I’m leaning Woods for the simple fact that he’s 6-foot-7 and he ran the second-fastest 40 time (4.62) of any tight end at the combine. Think Jonnu Smith but four inches taller, 10 pounds heavier and the ability to be a nightmare matchup in the red zone.
LB: Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
This may be wishful thinking, and the Titans already have a pair of impressive young corners in Kristian Fulton and Elijah Molden (not to mention Caleb Farley, who’s returning from ACL surgery), but Bryant would be too good of a talent to pass up if he falls to this spot. After having remade huge swaths of the secondary over the past few seasons, Tennessee could use a reliable third corner to replace Jackrabbit Jenkins.
Remaining picks:
Round 4, No. 143 (comp)
MG: Kevin Austin, WR, Notre Dame; LB: Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky
Round 5, No. 169
MG: Josh Rivas, G, Kansas State; LB: Sincere McCormic, RB, UTSA
Round 6, No. 204
MG: Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor; LB: Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina
Round 6, No. 219 (comp)
MG: Carson Wells, Edge, Colorado; LB: Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.