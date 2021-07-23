And then there was one.
The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with third-round draft pick Elijah Molden on Thursday, leaving fellow third-round pick Monty Rice as the lone member of the team’s 2021 draft class that remains unsigned. The deal is expected to be near $4.8 million, the designated value assigned to his draft slot.
Molden, the 100th overall pick in April’s draft, saw some limited action during the Titans’ OTAs and mandatory minicamp last month. He is expected to compete with Kristian Fulton, Janoris Jenkins and first-round pick Caleb Farley for a spot in Tennessee’s revamped secondary.
"In the back of my head, I was hoping to be Titan, and I mean that sincerely," Molden said after being drafted. "Even from the jump, I told my parents and my fiancée I had a feeling I'd end up a Titan, and sure enough…It's crazy it worked out the way it did. I know God has a plan for me, and I am looking forward to being in Tennessee."
Molden is perhaps the most versatile player in Tennessee’s secondary, having played both corner and safety at the University of Washington. He could be a favorite to win the Titans’ nickelback job after the retirement of Kevin Johnson at the beginning of June.
The 22-year-old played 74 percent of his snaps at Washington in the slot, allowing just two touchdown receptions in four years and producing the highest-ever coverage grade from the slot by Pro Football Focus. He finished his Huskies career with five interceptions and 25 pass breakups.
Molden has been a little banged up during the offseason, missing rookie minicamp with an undisclosed injury.
“He continues to learn and develop and study,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said during minicamp. “[We’ll] keep working with him. [We] put a lot on their plates and see what they can handle and see what they can retain when we come back for training camp.”
Titans’ rookies are expected to report to training camp on Saturday, and Tennessee’s first official practice is scheduled for Wednesday.
