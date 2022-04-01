For the third straight year, the Tennessee Titans find themselves in need of offensive linemen.
The team could also use another receiver or two, a tight end, perhaps a quarterback, another cornerback, and possibly some more depth at linebacker. But Tennessee only has so many picks to go around.
With the 2022 NFL Draft only 28 days away, general manager Jon Robinson has the tough task of deciding how many of his seven picks this year are to be used to aid the win-now mode the Titans are in and how many should be used to build depth for the future.
With the departures of Rodger Saffold and David Quessenberry, Tennessee could target a tackle, guard or both in the early rounds to compete with Jamarco Jones and Dillon Radunz — the presumed starting left guard and right tackle, respectively.
Tennessee could also consider stockpiling another wideout or two given the team’s struggles last season. The addition of Robert Woods helps, but he’s almost 30 and the Titans really need a long-term complement to A.J. Brown to avoid reliving the WR purgatory they’ve been stuck in the last two seasons.
With several areas of need and seven draft picks through six rounds, the Titans have plenty of options to consider. Listed below is a roundup of who draft analysts are predicting the Titans will use the 26th overall pick on:
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Zion Johnson, G/C, Boston College
“If Tennessee wants to continue to pound the ball in the run game with Derrick Henry, it has to have a great offensive line. The Titans could upgrade at guard with Johnson, who spent time at multiple positions in college. He didn't allow any quarterback pressures while playing guard in 2021, and he's stout as a run blocker.
Even after adding Robert Woods, I wouldn't be surprised if the Titans picked a wideout here. Treylon Burks and Jahan Dotson could be in play.”
Todd McShay, ESPN: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
“Tennessee took 47 sacks (seventh most) last year, and center Ben Jones is a free agent. Linderbaum not only fills a need here, he also represents outstanding value. He is highly effective as a zone blocker, which would spring Derrick Henry up the middle, and he gets great leverage in pass protection, which would buy Ryan Tannehill time in the pocket. I love this fit -- but the Titans will be lucky to get Linderbaum at this point in the draft.”
Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
“The Titans released Julio Jones. They traded for Robert Woods, but he is returning from a knee injury. A.J. Brown is entering a contract year. You get the point. The team has a lot of questions at the receiver position. Burks is 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, and he plays a physical style. Ryan Tannehill would love to have someone like him in the red zone, and I think he's a perfect fit for the Titans.”
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
“Smith can play right tackle or slide inside to guard. His nasty play style would fit right into the Titans' physical culture.”
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
“The more the Titans convince opposing teams that they can pass the ball, the better for the offense as a whole. Dotson would help Tennessee do just that as a nice complement to A.J. Brown and Robert Woods.”
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
“I see the Titans allowing Ben Jones to walk in free agency and taking their chances at finding a center in the draft. OH, LOOK -- it's the draft's best center just waiting at pick No. 26!”
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M
“Green is a bully-ball specialist with the movement skills and road-grading ability to clear the path for Derrick Henry between the tackles.”
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
“Subbing in Robert Woods for Julio Jones won't do much to move the needle for a ho-hum passing attack. So long as he's not slowed considerably by a torn ACL suffered in the National Championship Game, Williams stands as the most electric receiving threat in this year's class.”
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
“Dean is a Mike Vrabel type linebacker that is willing to do the dirty work. He is going to work sideline to sideline and allow Bud Dupree, Harold Landry to make plays in the backfield. The Titans are hoping they get more production out of Dean than they did the last linebacker they took in the first round.”
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
“With the release of Julio Jones, the Titans will look long and hard at receiver for this spot. But I don't see them forcing it if there are solid offensive line options on the board, as well. Smith is an offensive lineman who is still raw in how he unleashes his gifted strength and athleticism. Nonetheless, he’s mean and loves to bury his opponents. The Titans have always gravitated toward those kinds of players in their trenches.”
Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
“Ryan Tannehill just got expensive. The contract he signed two years ago is finally coming back to roost, with cap hits of $38.6 million and $38.8 million the next two years. It’s going to be difficult for the Titans to keep their roster together with those cap hits making Tannehill a candidate to be moved at some point. If that’s the case, it would be some well-planned forethought to have Corral waiting in the wings.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.