Nearly two months out from the 2023 NFL Draft and analysts appear to be in agreement there’s one position the Tennessee Titans should address with the No. 11 overall pick.
While receiver ranks high on the Titans' list of positional needs, offensive line dominated a recent tour of league-wide mock drafts. With Taylor Lewan’s recent release, Ben Jones’ uncertain playing future and Nate Davis set to hit free agency, Tennessee could be looking at replacing three or more members of their O-line.
Listed below is a roundup of who draft experts project the Titans to take:
Mel Kiper, ESPN: Paris Johnson, OL, Ohio State
“This is the same projection as January’s mock draft, when I wrote that left tackle Taylor Lewan could be a cap casualty. Well, Lewan was released recently along with a handful of other veterans, leaving a gaping hole on the left side of the line. Johnson played some guard in college, but he came into his own as the Buckeyes’ left tackle last season, allowing just two sacks and 10 pressures as C.J. Stroud’s blindside protector. If he lands in Tennessee, he could play on the same line as Nicholas Petit-Frere, whom he replaced at left tackle for Ohio State. Petit-Frere, a third-round pick last season, played right tackle for the Titans as a rookie.”
Todd McShay, ESPN: Johnson
"Johnson would help keep Ryan Tannehill — or whoever ends up being the quarterback over the next few seasons — upright while also opening up lanes for Derrick Henry and the run game. And Johnson could perhaps eventually line up opposite Nicholas Petit-Frere, his former teammate at Ohio State whom he replaced at left tackle this past season."
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Johnson
“Given (Taylor Lewan’s release), Tennessee's offensive line must be addressed. Johnson needs to get a bit stronger, but he’s an outstanding athlete.”
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern
“Tennessee has already moved on from left tackle Taylor Lewan and the right tackle position was already a position of need. The Titans need to come away with a starting-caliber offensive tackle in Round 1 and Peter Skoronski is at the top of my personal list.”
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Skoronski
“There could be a great scenario unfolding here for the Titans and, perhaps, it’s part of the reason why Taylor Lewan is no longer in Nashville. His replacement could be right here in the first round. Skoronski’s ceiling may be higher at guard, but many thought that about Rashawn Slater and the two are a lot alike.”
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Skoronski
“Skoronski is the most polished lineman in the draft. Selected as the Big Ten's best offensive lineman in 2022, he can help right away, but he might need to bump inside to guard to compensate for his short arms.”
Damian Parson, The Draft Network: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
“Taylor Lewan’s time as the Titans’ blind side protector has come to an end. Whoever is their quarterback this season will need a new bodyguard. Broderick Jones has a championship pedigree. Jones has the athleticism, strength, and nastiness to fit Mike Vrabel’s offense. Jones is a high-upside player with much more room to grow.”
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Jones
“The Titans must upgrade the offensive line to resume playing bully ball with Derrick Henry running the rock.”
Glynn Morgan, NBC Sports: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
“Johnston is a legit aerial weapon with long striding acceleration, above average leaping ability and an impressive catching radius. As a boundary receiver, Johnston possesses NFL caliber size (6-foot-4, 212 pounds) and speed (4.4 40-time) that should threaten opposing teams' coverage schemes. With a career average of 18.7 yards per reception, Johnston shows himself to be the type of deep threat NFL evaluators spend time convincing general managers to draft.”
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
“The Titans have a decision to make about veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill. If coach Mike Vrabel and new GM Ran Carthon decide to stick with the veteran in 2023, then they find another receiving tight end to make his life easier. Kincaid's hoops background is evident on the field, as his hands and body control make him a great target down the seam, on the sideline and in the red zone.”