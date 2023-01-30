The 2023 NFL Draft is just three months away, and for the first time since 2016, someone other than Jon Robinson is calling the shots for the Tennessee Titans.
Following a 7-10 season, the organization has several holes to fill — including at offensive line, receiver, secondary, middle linebacker and potentially quarterback.
It’s possible the Titans could have four new starters along the offensive line with Ben Jones seemingly considering retirement and Nate Davis set to become a free agent. At minimum, Tennessee should be in the market for a new left tackle.
While Treylon Burks showed glimpses of being a No. 1 wideout, injuries and inconsistent quarterback play worked against him. If healthy, 2023 could be a breakout year for Burks. However, Robert Woods had little impact in the passing game, and finding a strong No. 2 complement to Burks is imperative to help whoever will be under center next season.
Speaking of QB, the Titans will likely go into 2023 with Ryan Tannehill as the starter with Josh Dobbs and Malik Willis as the backups. If new general manager Ran Carthon decides between now and April that Tannehill isn’t his top choice, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Tennessee potentially trade up for Ohio State signal caller C.J. Stroud.
Listed below is a roundup of who draft experts project the Titans to take:
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State
“The Tennessee offense was a mess this season, which resulted in the firing of coordinator Todd Downing. General manager Jon Robinson was also let go, and you have to think Robinson's inability to get the offensive line up to par contributed to it. Longtime left tackle Taylor Lewan has played just 20 games over the past three seasons and could be an offseason cap casualty. There might be an opening on the left side. Johnson played guard for the Buckeyes in 2021 but moved to left tackle in 2022, and he was tremendous. He will be a plug-and-play starter in the top 15 picks.”
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Johnson
“Johnson needs to get stronger and play with better knee bend, but he has ideal size/length/foot quickness. The Titans need to get younger, healthier and more athletic up front.”
Marcus Mosher, Pro Football Focus: Johnson
“There wasn’t a worse offensive line in the NFL by the end of the year than that of the Titans. Both offensive tackle spots were a disaster, and Taylor Lewan‘s long-term future is up in the air amid injury troubles. Johnson played both left tackle and right guard at Ohio State, so the Titans shouldn’t have any problem finding him a spot in the starting lineup as a rookie.”
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Johnson
“Tennessee may need to replace both starting offensive tackles so Paris Johnson is a good start. He played one season at left tackle after beginning his Ohio State career on the interior.”
The 33rd Team: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
“It’s taking two first-round picks to replace A.J. Brown: Treylon Burks last year and now Johnston. He has big-play ability, is 6-foot-4, and plays the game with a physical edge.”
Joe Marino, The Draft Network: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
“There’s a chance the Tennessee Titans move on from left tackle Taylor Lewan. And even if they don’t, the offensive line needs upgrades. Broderick Jones has been dominant in his stretch as the Georgia Bulldogs left tackle. I love his build, power, length, and movement skills. He has an extremely high ceiling.”
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Jones
“The Titans must upgrade the offensive line to resume playing power football with Derrick Henry running the rock.”
Kevin Fielder, Yahoo! Sports: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
“The Tennessee Titans’ current left tackle is Dennis Daley. Need I say more? Simply put, the Titans need to address the offensive line. They need to add higher-quality players across the line to help protect their quarterback — whoever it may be — and open up lanes for Derrick Henry. Peter Skronski has experience playing left tackle in college and would slot right in for the Titans.”
